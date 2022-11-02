Yogi Berra has won 10 W.S. rings – 10 de sortijas de S.M. ha ganado Yogi Berra

“How little we know about what is coming our way. That is to say, what we happily call our future!”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write, send me your full name and town or city from where you write. Thanks.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks: “Why, if there is a Cy Young Award for pitchers, is there not another award for the best hitter? They could honor Ted Williams with such a distinction.”

Friend Lucho: And Pete Rose?. The award exists, but without a name. It hasn’t happened to anyone.

Dionicio Arrivillaga, from Orlando, comments: “In the second inning of the first inning, on Saturday, one of the illiterate narrators in Spanish said that “the ball fell to the ground”… That’s not the ground, gentlemen, but the ground. What ignorance, gentlemen!

Jorge Zazueta, from Ures, Sonora, asks: “Why do you hate the manager, Dusty Baker, just because of the toothpick in his mouth?”

Friend Yoyo: The person I hate hasn’t been born yet. I haven’t hated anyone, not even Miguel Enrique Otero. I say what is necessary about Baker, to show that this is rude and filthy, for what it does a tremendous harm to children, young people and some adults like you.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks: “In the postseason numbers, do they include those from the World Series?”

Amigo Pepe: Yes. But often they are also explained separately.

Ruber J. Luzardo S, from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Who has won more rings in the World Series?”

Amigo Rubo: Yogi Berra, who got 10, in the 14 Series of his career.

Adael González, from Punto Fijo, asks: “Will they give fired manager Joe Girardi a ring if the Phillies win the World Series?”

Amigo Ado: That’s for the players to decide.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reinosa, asks: “How many turns in a row without hits did José Altuve have?”

Friend Rigo: There were 26.

Eduardo Montiel of Houston asks, “How many owners have the Yankees had?”

Amigo Chardo: In 1903 Frank Farrell and Bill Dévery founded the franchise, as the Highlanders; in 1913, they were baptized the Yankees, in 1915 they were bought by Jacob Rupert and Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston; in 1923 Rupert bought out his partner’s share; in 1946, they acquired them, Dan Topping, Del Webb and Larry McPhail, sold them to CBS-TV, in 1965; In 1973 they were bought by George Steinbrenner, who, when he died in 2010, was inherited by his sons, led by Hal.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

10 de sortijas de S.M. ha ganado Yogi Berra

“¡Qué poco sabemos de lo que se nos viene encima. Es decir, eso que alegremente llamamos nuestro futuro!”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si escribes, mándame nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta: “¿Por qué, si existe el premio Cy Young para los lanzadores, no hay otro premio para el mejor bateador? Podrían honrar con dicha distinción a Ted Williams”.

Amigo Lucho: ¿Y Pete Rose?. La premiación existe, pero sin nombre. A nadie se la ha ocurrido.

Dionicio Arrivillaga, de Orlando comenta: “En la segunda entrada del primer inning, el sábado, uno de los analfabetas que narran en español, dijo que “la pelota cayó al piso”… Eso no es piso, señores, sino suelo. ¡Qué ignorancia, caballeros!.

Jorge Zazueta, de Ures, Sonora, pregunta: “¿Por qué usted odia al mánager, Dusty Baker, solo por el palillo en la boca?”.

Amigo Yoyo: No ha nacido aún la persona que yo odie. No he odiado a nadie, ni siquiera a Miguel Enrique Otero. De Baker digo lo que es necesario, para demostrar que eso es mala educación y una cochinada, por lo que le hace un mal tremendo a niños, jóvenes y a algunos adultos como tú.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta: “¿En los números de postemporada, incluyen los de la Serie Mundial?”.

Amigo Pepe: Sí. Pero a menudo se explican también por separado.

Ruber J. Luzardo S, de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Quién ha ganado más sortijas en Series Mundiales?”.

Amigo Rubo: Yogi Berra, quien obtuvo 10, en las 14 Series de su carrera.

Adael González, de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Entregarán anillo al despedido mánager Joe Girardi, si los Phillies ganan la Serie Mundial?”.

Amigo Ado: Eso lo deciden los jugadores.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reinosa, preguta: “¿Cuántos turnos seguidos sin incogibles tuvo José Altuve?”.

Amigo Rigo: Fueron 26.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta: “¿Cuántos dueños han tenido los Yankees?”.

Amigo Chardo: En 1903 fundaron la franquicia Frank Farrell y Bill Dévery, como los Highlanders; en 1913, los bautizaron Yankees, en 1915 los compraron, Jacob Rupert y Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston; en 1923 Rupert compró su parte al socio; en 1946, los adquirieron, Dan Topping, Del Webb y Larry McPhail, los vendieron a CBS-TV, en 1965; en 1973 los compró George Steinbrenner, de quien al morir, en 2010, los heredaron sus hijos, encabezados por Hal.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

