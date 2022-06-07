YORDAN ALVAREZ, BRENDAN RODGERS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Eli White Makes Home Run-Robbing Catch to Claim Play of the Week

All-Star designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and infielder Brendan Rodgers of the Colorado Rockies has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Alvarez, whose six-year extension with the Astros was announced today, earned his first career AL Player of the Week Award and is Houston’s second winner of the 2022 season, following his All-Star teammate Alex Bregman, who accomplished the feat for the period ending April 10th. Rodgers similarly claimed his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is Colorado’s first winner since his teammate C.J. Cron last season for the week ending August 8th.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (@yordan4342)

The 24-year-old posted a slash line of .391/.481/1.217 with eight runs scored, 13 hits, a double, one triple, four home runs and eight RBI over six games played.

career multi-homer game (third of the season) on Monday against Oakland. Joined Minnesota’s Gary Sánchez as the only players in MLB history with that many multi-homer outings across his first 276 career games played. The 2019 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year finished his award-winning week in grand fashion, notching three runs and three hits, including a triple and home run, to propel Houston to a 7-4 victory over Kansas City yesterday.

The 2021 ALCS MVP enters play today on a seven-game hitting streak dating back to May 29th, including six multi-hit efforts and a pair of three-hit games.

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies (@brendanrod_3)

Batted .345 (10-for-29) with 10 runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, seven RBI, four walks and a .828 slugging percentage across seven games.

Rockies player (19 time) to club three home runs in a game on Wednesday against Miami, and the first since his teammate Ryan McMahon last year on April 6 . The Florida native capped his three-homer game with a walk-off round-tripper in the 10 th inning, becoming the first player to hit a walk-off homer for his third home run since Eddie Rosario did so for Minnesota on June 3, 2018. Was the first NL player since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto on May 13, 2012.

inning, becoming the first player to hit a walk-off homer for his third home run since Eddie Rosario did so for Minnesota on June 3, 2018. Was the first NL player since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto on May 13, 2012. The 25-year-old logged a career-best 20-game hitting streak from May 9th – June 2nd, marking the ninth streak of 20-or-more games in franchise history, most recently accomplished by Carlos González from September 23, 2015 – April 16, 2016.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included infielder Andrés Giménez (.444, 5 R, 3 HR, 9 RBI) of the Cleveland Guardians; backstop Alejandro Kirk (.421, 6 R, 4 HR, 7 RBI) of the Toronto Blue Jays; first baseman Trey Mancini (.346, 9 R, 6 XBH, 6 RBI) of the Baltimore Orioles; All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge (.348, 6 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI) and catcher Jose Trevino (.538, 5 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI) of the New York Yankees; starting pitcher Glenn Otto (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 11.0 IP, 8 SO) of the Texas Rangers; and Yordan’s teammate Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 12 SO).

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included third baseman Austin Riley (.355, 8 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI) and All-Star first baseman Matt Olson (9 H, 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI) of the Atlanta Braves; All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber (.318, 7 R, 4 HR, 6 BB) of the Philadelphia Phillies; outfielder Lane Thomas (.412, 5 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; All-Star backstop Willson Contreras (.367, 8 R, 3 HR, 7 RBI) of the Chicago Cubs; All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (10 R, 8 H, 4 XBH, 7 RBI) of the St. Louis Cardinals; and first baseman Garrett Cooper (.480, 12 H, 4 XBH, 7 RBI) of the Miami Marlins.

ELECTRIC PLAY OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Home Run-Robbing Catch by Eli White of the Texas Rangers

May 30th vs. TB – Watch It Here

Outfielder Eli White of the Texas Rangers earned his first career Play of the Week Award and is Texas’ second winner of the 2022 campaign, following his All-Star teammate Adolis García, who accomplished the feat for the period ending April 24th. In the top of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Memorial Day, White ranged to left-center field and perfectly timed his jump to rob Ji-Man Choi of a would-be three-run home run. Additional Play of the Week candidates included George Springer’s catch at the warning track and throw to second base to complete a double play; Carlos Santana’s diving snag at first base; Zach Plesac’s diving stop and pitch to nab the runner at first; Ian Happ’s diving catch in right-center field; and Tyrone Taylor’s leaping catch against Wrigley’s right-field wall.