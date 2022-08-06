Young people are exposed to cancer in the mouth – Jóvenes se exponen al cáncer en la boca

“Don’t yell at me like that, mom. Remember that you are not talking to dad”… Pepito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Why do youngsters, who barely get out of the Baseball Academies, have their mouths full of chewing tobacco or, in any case, chimó plasters stuck to their teeth?

Response of most of them…:

“Ah! Because I’m a professional baseball player.”

They are not, they are just trying to be. And nobody knows if they will be able to handle the burden of such a demanding profession.

In any case, they grind tobacco or chimó, or both poisons together, with their teeth.

Hundreds of baseball players have died with their faces destroyed by the cancer that this vice produces. And the boys know it, because there are permanent campaigns that inform them, that advise them.

But they are heard protesting…:

“No one gets into my private life. I’m a professional ballplayer and I do what professional ballplayers do. This mouth is mine and the tobacco too. I do it, because I really want to, period”.

They also let their hair, beards and mustaches grow, dye them blonde, hang several kilos of gold on chains and earrings, dye their eyelids black, even when there is no sun and even when their skin is blacker than the stain itself. and they wear unnecessary tinted glasses, which damage their eyesight.

The famous Tony Gwynn died without half a face, at the age of 54, on June 16, 2014.

Bill Tuttle, an 11-season outfielder with the Tigers, Royals and Twins, died on July 27, 1998, in Anoka, Minnesota, from cancer that destroyed part of his cheeks.

Tuttle is a symbol. Joe Garagiola, who was President of the “Oral Health America’s National Spit Tobacco Education Program”, presented his story like this…:

“He told it many times. He admitted to having fallen into such a mistake very early.”

Garagiola died on March 16, 2016.

Tuttle and Gwynn are just two of numerous cases.

For example, the Rick Bender thing is pathetic. He seemed to have everything to be a star bigleaguer, but cancer forced him into an 11-hour operation, which left him missing much of his lower jaw and no place in baseball.

Another victim of chewing tobacco was umpire Doug Harvey, who died on Jan. 13, 2018, after he showed dozens of young ballplayers the mess cancer had wrought on his mouth.

Among the most recent cases is that of Curt Schilling, operated on his face.

This space is insufficient to review the hundreds of unfortunate stories about the vice of chewing tobacco or chimó, which is the same in this case.

Take care guys, we need very healthy bigleaguers!

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————————–Español—————————————

Jóvenes se exponen al cáncer en la boca

“A mí no me grites así, mamá. Recuerda que no estás hablando con papá”… Pepito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Por qué los jovencitos, que apenas salen de las Academias de Beisbol, llevan la boca repleta de tabaco de mascar o, en todo caso, de emplastes de chimó pegados a los dientes?

Respuesta de la mayoría de ellos…:

“¡Ah!, porque soy pelotero profesional”.

No lo son, apenas intentan serlo. Y nadie sabe si podrán con la carga de profesión tan exigente.

De todas maneras trituran con los dientes, tabaco o chimó, o los dos venenos juntos.

Centenares de peloteros han muerto con la cara destrozada por el cáncer que produce este vicio. Y los muchachos lo saben, porque hay campañas permanentes que los informan, que los aconsejan.

Pero se les oye protestar…:

“Que nadie se meta en mi vida privada. Soy pelotero profesional y hago lo que hacemos los peloteros profesionales. Esta boca es mía y el tabaco también. Lo hago, porque me da la real gana, y punto”.

También dejan crecer las melenas, barbas y bigotes, los tiñen de rubio, se cuelgan varios kilos de oro en cadenas y zarcillos, se tiñen de negro los párpados, aún cuando no haya sol y aún cuando sean de piel más negra que la misma mancha y usan anteojos ahumados innecesarios, que les dañan la vista.

El célebre Tony Gwynn murió sin media cara, a los 54 años, el 16 de junio de 2014.

Bill Tuttle, outfielder de 11 temporadas con Tigres, Royals y Twins, murió el 27 de julio de 1998, en Anoka, Minnesota, por cáncer que le destrozó parte de las mejillas.

Tuttle es un símbolo. Joe Garagiola, quien fuera Presidente de la “Oral Health América´s National Spit Tobacco Education Program”, presentaba su historia así…:

“Lo contó muchas veces. Admitía haber caído en tal error muy temprano”.

Garagiola murió el 16 de marzo de 2016.

Tuttle y Gwynn son sólo dos de numerosos casos.

Por ejemplo, lo de Rick Bender es patético. Parecía tenerlo todo para ser bigleaguer estelar, pero el cáncer lo obligó a una operación de 11 horas, que lo dejó sin gran parte de la mandíbula inferior y sin sitio en el beisbol.

Otra víctima por mascar tabaco fue el umpire Doug Harvey, quien murió el 13 de enero, de 2018, después que mostrara a docenas de jóvenes peloteros el desastre que el cáncer le causó en la boca.

Entre los casos más recientes figura el de Curt Schilling, operado de la cara.

Este espacio es insuficiente para reseñar los centenares de historias lamentables por el vicio de masticar tabaco o chimó, que para el caso es igual.

¡Cuídense, muchachones, que necesitamos bigleaguers muy saludables!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5