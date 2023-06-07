Youth Baseball Camp with Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hosts Baseball ProCamp at Marietta High School - Image Credit: Bally Sports South/Twitter

ATLANTA, GA — Ronald Acuña Jr. is a role model on-and-off the diamond. This past Monday, during the Atlanta Braves scheduled off-day, the 25-year-old All-Star from La Guaira, Venezuela, hosted his own Baseball ProCamp at Marietta High School, which was open to boys and girls from Grades 1 through 8.

Wholesome content.@ronaldacunajr24 spent his off day playing baseball with local kids at his youth baseball camp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T2dSW6CDXY — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 5, 2023

​​“This is a very important part of the game,” Acuña Jr. said during the ProCamp about giving back to the youth. “I think it’s very fundamental for the kids to come out here and have a good time and always show their best workmanship.”

“I’m very excited to share my time with the kids out here.”

Throughout the day as Acuña Jr. participated with groups in different stations, signing autographs, and handing out souvenirs, several kids chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!”

“Honestly, it’s a dream come true,” Acuña Jr. said.

Additionally, Austin Riley, Atlanta’s All-Star third baseman, a teammate of Acuña Jr.’s since the start of 2019, tagged along and assisted in the ProCamp.

As much as the elite Braves duo deserves credit for their on-the-field performance, the same should go for their community efforts off-the-field.

Thanks to Acuña Jr. and Riley, lifelong memories were made with kids smiling all day long!

