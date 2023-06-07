Connect with us

Baseball

Youth Baseball Camp with Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hosts Baseball ProCamp at Marietta High School - Image Credit: Bally Sports South/Twitter

ATLANTA, GA — Ronald Acuña Jr. is a role model on-and-off the diamond. This past Monday, during the Atlanta Braves scheduled off-day, the 25-year-old All-Star from La Guaira, Venezuela, hosted his own Baseball ProCamp at Marietta High School, which was open to boys and girls from Grades 1 through 8. 

​​“This is a very important part of the game,” Acuña Jr. said during the ProCamp about giving back to the youth. “I think it’s very fundamental for the kids to come out here and have a good time and always show their best workmanship.” 

“I’m very excited to share my time with the kids out here.”

Throughout the day as Acuña Jr. participated with groups in different stations, signing autographs, and handing out souvenirs, several kids chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!” 

“Honestly, it’s a dream come true,” Acuña Jr. said. 

Ronald Acuña Jr. with ProCamp attendees. Acuña Jr. won the 2018 National League LatinoMVP Rookie Award and was a finalist for the 2022 NL LatinoMVP – Image Credit: Bally Sports South/Twitter

Additionally, Austin Riley, Atlanta’s All-Star third baseman, a teammate of Acuña Jr.’s since the start of 2019, tagged along and assisted in the ProCamp. 

As much as the elite Braves duo deserves credit for their on-the-field performance, the same should go for their community efforts off-the-field.

Ronald Acuña Jr. pitching during ProCamp – Image Credit: Bally Sports South/Twitter

Thanks to Acuña Jr. and Riley, lifelong memories were made with kids smiling all day long!

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Julio Pabón

    June 7, 2023 at 3:27 pm

    Thats good to know because some have been critical of Acuña for his antics after hitting a home run, or a major play on the field, but very little is mentioned about events like this.

    Reply

