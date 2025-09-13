Connect with us

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: 2025 Mets Alumni Classic

⚾️ 2025 Mets Alumni Classic

📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano on Saturday, September 13th

José Reyes

Edgardo Alfonzo, John Franco and Rey Ordoñez

Darryl Strawberry, Bobby Valentine and Mookie Wilson

Team Shea Stadium lines up for the national anthem

Bobby Valentine and Willie Randolph

Bartolo Colón

Curtis Granderson

Matt Harvey

José Reyes

Rey Ordoñez

Carlos Beltrán

Mets Alumni Classic team photo for both team Shea Stadium and Team Citi Field

Mets’ historian and vice president of alumni public relations Jay Horwitz, who made the Mets’ Alumni Classic a memorable day for all

Alex and Steve Cohen with team Shea Stadium and Citi Field

