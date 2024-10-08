📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Lead Up To Playoff Baseball In Queens

⚾️ Tuesday’s 7-2 NLDS Game 3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies marked the New York Mets’ first home postseason game played since 2022
📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY
📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano on Tuesday, October 8th, during the lead up to Game 3 of the NLDS – Phillies vs. Mets
