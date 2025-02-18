📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Yankees – 2025 Spring Training Full Squad Workout

☀️ 2025 Spring Training

⚾️ New York Yankees – Full Squad Workout

📍George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Tuesday, February 18th

⚾️ From Earlier Today: Cody Bellinger talked about what’s it like entering Spring Training as a Yankee + some of his childhood baseball memories #Yankees #RepBX #LatinoSports #MLB | 🎥: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports pic.twitter.com/UP3zDVyfig — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 19, 2025

#Yankees Paul Goldschmidt on how he is feeling with Spring Training opening up this week + his expectations for the 2025 #MLB season ⚾️#RepBX #LatinoSports | 🎥: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports pic.twitter.com/CPbBnVuX0H — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 19, 2025

