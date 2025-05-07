Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees

⚾️ San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports on Wednesday, May 7th – New York won by a final of 4-3

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball