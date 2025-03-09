10 Rounds with Inspirational Young Star: The Goat Wa

Rahim Wahid Jr., better known as @TheGoatWa on Instagram, is just beginning his journey in the boxing media industry - Image Credit: @TheGoatWa on Instagram

NEW YORK, NY — Rahim Wahid Jr. a.k.a “@TheGoatWa” on Instagram, is a force to be reckoned with. The 12-year-old young king from Philadelphia has been thriving since August 2024, shaking the competitive hustle of sports journalists, preferably, in the boxing industry. His name alone is a threat that has been guided by his father, Rahim Wahid, the trainer for Stephen Fulton.

Some of the fighters that he has been blessed to interview are Gervonta Davis, David Benavidez, Andre Ward, Isaac Cruz, and Caleb Plant, among others. His level of work ethic gives out the statement that he deserves, making his interviews to be intimate and professional.

He also has been around the boxing community ever since he was a toddler due to his father’s connections and work in the sport. Despite his success so far, Wahid Jr.’s character is surely fueled with humbleness, humility, respect and love.

Before he goes out into the world again, let’s do 10 rounds with the GOAT himself, Wa:

Q: “What made you start your career in boxing, being a very young journalist in the sport? What inspired you?”

A: “Well, what really inspired me was just being around people that did it. Like, when I started boxing, I didn’t wanna box, I did not like boxing. But since I was around that, I started growing into it and I started liking it more. The same thing with the podcast. But when I started the podcast, I loved it.”

Q: “Who are your five top fighters that you’ve interviewed?”

A: “I don’t really have a favorite fighter. The favorite I interviewed is Abdullah Mason. I’m gonna say my favorite ones that I interviewed are the ones that I remembered. Like, Abdullah Mason, Coach Calvin Ford, Tank (Gervonta Davis) and Andre Ward, Floyd (Mayweather)… I was about to say Floyd, I didn’t interview Floyd yet; hopefully I get that, Danny Garcia. I was about to say the ones that didn’t release yet but y’all will soon find out”

Q: “Since we spoke about fighters, who was the toughest fighter that you’ve interviewed so far?”

A: “Probably Mikaela Mayer because when I interviewed her, I had to remember it but the only thing I remembered was the questions and I had to remember it in like 5 minutes or 10 minutes, and that’s what made it difficult.”

Q: “What are your favorite top three memories?”

A: “Top three favorite memories are being born, even though I don’t remember that, learning and traveling. My favorite traveling memory is when I went to Japan because that was a great experience. Everything was more clean, the food was more clean too. Probably the cleanest thing I had out there was some orange juice. The orange juice was amazing. One thing I really like about going to Japan is collecting Pokemon cards. I like collecting cards too. My favorite thing about learning is reading books. I love learning things off of books because it’s just really good, I just don’t know what’s so good about it, I just love it.”

Q: “Any word to describe yourself?”

A: “Probably happy because I’m always happy and I always know how to take the positive out of the negative.”

Q: “Who is your role model?”

A: “My dad.”

Q: “Your top five favorite fighters? Do you have any?”

A: “No, my favorite fighter is myself.”

Q: “The most challenging thing that you have to deal with? And why?”

A: “Probably Ramadan because it’s just something about not eating, it doesn’t suit my body right. What makes Ramadan the easiest is probably making weight as a fighter and self-discipline. You need a lot of self-discipline for Ramadan. ”

Q: “What’s your favorite country that you’ve ever watched a fight at?”

A: “Japan. That was a great experience too. Japan is the only country I’ve been to besides America, with my mom and my dad. They actually surprised me. When ‘Cool Boy’ Steph was fighting out there, him and my mom went, and I was still in America. Like, I wish I could’ve went but it is what it is. Then one of my dad’s friends, he was with me for all of the other stuff and out of the clear blue, he said, ‘you know you’re going to Japan right?’ He didn’t realize it but he spoiled the surprise… I was really excited but that plane ride was nothing to play with at all.”

Q: “What is your advice to the world? Especially and specifically to those who are struggling?

A: “Always believe in yourself. Always find happiness in what you do because if you don’t, you’re going to be chasing things for the awards and other stuff like that.”

