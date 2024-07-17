The Record Not Reached By Rickey Henderson – El Récord No Alcanzado Por Rickey Henderson

“Looking closely, life is a tragedy, but seen from afar, it seems like a comedy”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Roberto J. Zúñiga, from Palm Spring, California, asks: “Is the injury that has taken Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the game as serious as the rumors say, that it could even force him to retire? In addition, it has emerged that he signed for just $325 million dollars for 12 seasons.”

Dear friend Beto: The information I have, direct from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, is different. It’s true, the Japanese won six games and lost two, with an ERA of 2.92, before complaining of shoulder pain, which is why he is on the injured list until August 16. That’s why the Dodgers activated Bret Honeywell, to replace him.

Roberts says that these measures are taken, to protect Yamamoto… It will dawn and we’ll see!

Pausides Cedeño, from Barquisimeto, asks: “How does it feel to write for so many readers, 90 thousand, according to surveys? Isn’t that a lot of responsibility?

Dear friend Shide: Yes it is. But before, I wrote for newspapers with circulation of up to 150 thousand copies, such as Últimas Noticias, El Mundo, from Caracas and El Diario/La Prensa, from New York.

I try to be honest with readers, always truthful, even when they do not agree with me; and I try to serve them, inform them, teach them, entertain them and make them smile. If I make just one reader smile every day, I feel very happy.

Teodoro Ardinago, from Caracas, asks: “Why do you say that Mexico is the baseball country of the world?”

Desar friend Teo: Because it is the only one with high-quality professional baseball, and very well organized, 12 months of the year. All accomplished with 15 Leagues, that work perfectly throughout the national territory.

Tomás García R. de Obregón asks: “Is it true that Rickey Henderson is not the one who has stolen the most bases in a season?” What is the true record for stolen bases, Hugh Nicol’s 138 or Rickey Henderson’s 130?”

Dear friend Romo: The record for stolen bases in a season is 138, and was set by the Scottish Hugh Nicol in 1887. Rickey stole 130 in 1983, 95 years later, but as you can see, he didn’t tie the record. However, Henderson is the all-time leader, with 1,406 steals in 1,741 attempts.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

El Récord No Alcanzado Por Rickey Henderson

“Mirada de cerca, la vida es una tragedia, pero vista de lejos, parece una comedia”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Roberto J. Zúñiga, de Palm Spring, California, pregunta: “La lesión que ha sacado de juego a Yoshinobu Yamamoto, ¿es tan grave como dicen, que hasta puede obligarlo a retirarse? Además, ha surgido que penas firmó por $325 millones de dólares para 12 temporadas”.

Amigo Beto: La información que tengo, directa del mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, es diferente. Es cierto, el japonés ganó seis juegos y perdió dos, con efectividad de 2.92, antes de quejarse de dolores en el hombro, por lo que está en la lista de los lesionados, hasta el 16 de agosto. Por eso los Dodgers activaron a Bret Honeywell, para sustituirlo.

Dice Roberts que esas medidas obedecen, especialmente, a protección para Yamamoto… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Pausides Cedeño, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Cómo se siente al escribir para tantos lectores, 90 mil, según las encuestas? ¿No es mucha responsabilidad?

Amigo Shide: Sí lo es. Pero ya antes escribí para diarios con circulación hasta de 150 mil ejemplares, como eran Últimas Noticias, El Mundo, de Caracas y El Diario/La Prensa, de Nueva York.

Trato de ser sincero con los lectores, siempre con mi verdad, aún cuando no estén de acuerdo conmigo; e intento servirlos, informarlos, enseñarles, entretenerlos y hacerles sonreír. Si hago sonreír a un solo lector cada día, me siento muy feliz.

Teodoro Ardinago, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. dice que México es el país más beisbolero del mundo?”

Amigo Teo: Porque es el único con beisbol profesional de alta calidad, y muy bien organizado, los 12 meses de cada año. Y todo, con 15 Ligas que marchan perfectamente por todo territorio nacional.

Tomás García R. de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que Rickey Henderson no es quien ha robado más bases en una temporada?” Cuál es el récord verdadero de bases robadas, las 138 de Hugh Nicol o las 130 de Rickey Henderson?”

Amigo Romo: El récord de robos en una temporada es ese de 138, y lo impuso el escocés Hugh Nicol, en 1887. Rickey robó 130 en 1983, 95 años después, pero ya ves, no alcanzó la marca. Desde luego, Henderson sí es líder de todos los tiempos, con sus mil 406 robos en mil 741 intentos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

