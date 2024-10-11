“Tropicana” Demolished for Athletics Stadium – Demuelen el “Tropicana” para Estadio de Atléticos

Friendships are like breasts, some fall and others are fake… Happy Saturdays.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – What have become of Sixto Ramón’s life, the man from Las Vegas who turned 100 years old eight days ago?…

** The enormous building occupied by the Tropicana Las Vegas – a Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, inaugurated 67 years ago, was demolished by implosion with explosives. On that land they will build the stadium, which will cost 1.5 billion dollars, for the Athletics, the first Major League team based in that gambling paradise…

** Meanwhile, Pete Rose has remained banished from baseball for 34 years and beyond his death, just for betting. How prudish and ridiculous the commissioners of baseball have been, from Bart Giamatti to Rob Manfred, without exception!…

** The Red Sox magnates consider that this year’s bad season, with a final of 81-81, 13 games behind the Yankees, was the fault of five coaches and the trainer. That’s why they fired them. They are the Dominicans Luis Ortiz and Manny Martinez, the Puerto Rican Ray Fuentes, Andy Fox and Kevin Walker. The trainer, Ben Chadwick…

** The Phillies seemed invincible. The Mets looked vulnerable. But in each heart of the boys from Flushing there was a winner, led by the Puerto Rican with the Caribbean smile, Francisco Lindor, who with his grand slam sealed the victory that has elevated them to the series for the League title… You’re doing well, guys, you’re doing well!…

** Brandon Nimmo, 31 years old, is one of the players who has been with the Flushing team for the most seasons, nine. That’s why, after the last out, bathed in tears, he hugged, one by one, all his teammates. Emotional detail…

** The Padres don’t have Shohei Ohtani, but a tremendous team. They play with perfect synchronization…

** Do you want to buy a Major League team? Well, Joe Pohlad and family have put their Twins up for sale for 1.7 billion dollars. For 40 years, this family has owned the Minnesota organization, but they have decided that the time has come to sell… Who will give more?!…

King, please pass my short, is not the same as, Please, Pass my King Melchor… Juan Bigott.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

Demuelen el Tropicana Para Estadio de Atléticos

"Las amistades son como los senos, unos se caen y otros son falsos… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Qué será de la vida de Sixto Ramón, el caripiteño aquel que cumplió cien años hace ocho días?…

** El enorme edificio ocupado por el casino-cabaret Tropicana, de Las Vegas, inaugurado hace 67 años, fue demolido a través de una explosión de dinamita. En ese terreno construirán el estadio, que costará mil 500 millones de dólares, para los Atléticos, el primer equipo de Grandes Ligas con sede en aquel paraíso de las apuestas …

** Entre tanto, Pete Rose ha permanecido execrado del beisbol durante 34 años y más allá de su muerte, solo por apostar. ¡Qué mojigatos y ridiculoides han sido los comisionados del beisbol, desde Bart Giamatti hasta Rob Manfred, sin excepción!…

** Los magnates de los Medias Rojas, consideran que la mala temporada de este año, con final de 81-81, a 13 juegos de los Yankees, fue culpa de cinco coaches y el trainer. Por eso los despidieron. Ellos son, los dominicanos Luis Ortiz y Manny Martínez, el puertorriqueño Ray Fuentes, Andy Fox y Kevin Walker. El trainer, Ben Chadwick…

“Fíjate lo importante que puede ser un simple espacio…: El tiempo todo lo cura… O el tiempo todo locura”… Anónimo.

** Los Phillies parecían invencibles. Los Mets se veían vulnerables. Pero en cada corazón de los muchachos de Flushing había un ganador, encabezados por el boricua de la sonrisa caribeña, Francisco Lindor, quien con su grand slam, selló la victoria que los ha elevado a la serie por el título de la Liga… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

** Brandon Nimmo, de 31 años, es de los peloteros, quien lleva más temporadascon el equipo de Flushing, nueve. Por eso, tras el último out, bañado en lágrimas abrazó, uno a uno, todos sus compañeros. Emotivo detalle…

** Los Padres no tienen a Shohei Ohtani, sino a un tremendo equipo. Juegan con sincronización perfecta…

** ¿Quieres comprar un equipo de Grandes Ligas? Pues, Joe Pohlad y familia han puesto a la venta sus Twins, por mil 700 millones de dólares. Durante 40 años, esta familia ha sido propietaria de la organización de Minnesota, pero han decidido que llegó el momento de vender… ¡¿Quién da más?!…

“No es lo mismo ‘Rey, pásame el short’, que ‘Pásame al Rey Melchor”… Juan Bigott.

“No es lo mismo, los libros de texto que a los libros detesto”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5