Dodgers Are Doing Well, Not the Pres. and Mgr. – Dodgers Van Bien, No el Pres. y el Mgr.

“Freddie Freeman’s homer last night in Los Angeles shook the Bronx… And it continues to tremble”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani has not pitched for 13 months, since September 2023, when he underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. He will not appear on the mound in the current World Series either.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman, not manager Dave Roberts, the natural spokesman for the case, announced that the Japanese will be rehabilitated as a pitcher, at the end of the World Series, so that he can dedicate himself to preparing for training.

Logically, the Friedman-Roberts relationship is going very badly. A few days ago the president denied the manager, who had said that a certain pitcher would open a game. “Not that one,” Friedman stressed, “it will be Fulano.” And Fulano opened the game… Things are going badly, old men, things are going badly!…

Oscar F. Loustaunau D. from Hermosillo, sent this message: “I regret the death of Fernando Valenzuela (RIP). I am a little older than him. I was able to enjoy him in almost his entire career, when pitchers were not limited to five or six innings or a hundred pitches. There were others like that, but as a Mexican, I felt a special pride in what he did. I think the Latino community in Los Angeles and all of California enjoyed it just as much, so I hope it serves as an inspiration to these Dodgers and they win another World Series.”

Humanity Decomposes

Humanity decomposes in everything. Every day we are worse. And baseball did not have to be saved from this disaster. We are returning at full speed to the chaos that the creation of the National League produced.

Young people suffer from a serious rage for publishing everything. One of them confided to me the day before yesterday that he was trying to record his girlfriend urinating, to put it on the networks. Horrible, dangerous, crazy!

They dispose without knowing how to dispose, they record without knowing how to record, they write without knowing how to write, they publish without knowing how to publish, they live without knowing how to live.

It’s the 21st Century.

The National Association, 1871-1875, was dominated by gamblers, and that’s why they eliminated it. In 1876 they founded the National with the mission of ending that influence of gamblers, which was considered harmful to sport and entertainment.

Now, the Athletics will move to Las Vegas, where professional baseball was banned, because of gambling. And the owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, is requesting a franchise for three casinos, to be installed in buildings to be built on the land where Shea Stadium was, next to Citi Field, the home of the Flushing team… Terrifying!…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Dodgers Van Bien, No el Pte. y el Mgr.

“El estacazo de Freddie Freeman antenoche en Los Ángeles, hizo temblar en El Bronx… Y sigue temblando”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani no Lanza hace 13 meses, desde septiembre de 2023, cuando fue intervenido con la Tommy John, en el codo izquierdo. Tampoco aparecerá sobre la lomita en la actual Serie Mundial.

El presidente de los Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, no el mánager, Dave Roberts, natural vocero del caso, anunció que el japonés será rehabilitado como lanzador, al terminar la Serie Mundial, para que se dedique a preparase para los entrenamientos.

Lógicamente, la relaciones Friedman-Roberts van muy mal. Hace unos días el presidente desmintió al mánager, quien había dicho que cierto lanzador abriría un juego. “Ese no” recalcó Friedman, “será Fulano”. Y Fulano abrió el juego… ¡Van mal viejitos, van mal!…

Oscar F. Loustaunau D. de Hermosillo, envió este mensaje: “Lamento la muerte de Fernando Valenzuela (QEPD). Soy un poco mayor que él. Lo pude gozar en casi toda su carrera, cuando los pitchers no se limitaban a cinco o seis entradas ni a cien lanzamientos. Hubo otros así, pero como mexicano, sentía un especial orgullo por lo que hacía. Creo que la comunidad latina de Los Ángeles y de todo California disfrutaba igual, por lo que espero sirva de inspiración a estos Dodgers y ganen otra Serie Mundial”.

Se Descompone La Humanidad

La humanidad se descompone en todo. Cada día somos peores. Y el beisbol no tenía por qué salvarse de este desastre. Regresamos a toda velocidad al caos que produjo la creación de la Liga Nacional.

Los jóvenes sufren de una grave furia por publicarlo todo. Uno de ellos me confiaba anteayer que estaba tratando de grabar a su novia orinando, para ponerla en las redes. ¡Horrible, peligroso, desquiciado!

Ellos disponen sin saber disponer, graban sin saber grabar, escriben sin saber escribir, publican sin saber publicar, viven sin saber vivir.

Es el Siglo XXI.

La National Association, 1871-1875, era dominada por los apostadores, y por eso, la eliminaron. En 1876 fundaron la Nacional con la misión de acabar con esa influencia de los apostadores, que se consideraba nociva para el deporte y el espectáculo.

Ahora, los Atléticos se mudarán a Las Vegas, donde estaba prohibido el beisbol profesional, por las apuestas. Y el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, solicita franquicia para tres casinos, a instalarse en edificios a construirse en el terreno donde estaba Shea Stadium, al lado de Citi Field, la casa del equipo de Flushing… ¡Aterrador!…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

