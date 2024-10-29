Japanese Reader Seeks a Translator – Un Lector Japonés Busca Traductor 

“Some people think abstract art is a waste of time. Others think it’s a waste of painting.”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Thank you very much.

Nishimura Saito, from Kobe, Japan, asks: “How do I get your columns translated without charging me? I am paying a professional interpreter for this email, but I couldn’t pay on a daily basis.”

Dear friend Nichi: I suggest you make contact with someone who likes baseball, at the Mexican consulate or embassy. They are very kind. I’m sure they will help you.

Rigoberto Torres M. from Los Angeles asks: “What do you think of the multi-million dollar fees of baseball players and others in the sport, while millions of people don’t have food to eat?”

Dear friend Beto: Very true, tremendous and appropriate comparison, but it is not a question for a poor journalist, specialized in baseball, who sometimes eats.

Raymundo Concepción, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks: “What is the best pitch to learn to throw, if one is preparing to be a professional pitcher?”

Dear friend Ray: That pitch does not exist. Successful pitching is the mix of two or three good pitches, all controlled, that is, being able to put them where they need to be put. And the best formula to become a good pitcher is to have the advice of a good coach in the specialty.

Dulce María Rivadavia, from Atlanta, asks: “Is it true that dozens of girls from the minors pursue baseball players with million-dollar bonuses, looking for marriages that are good business?”

Dear friend Dulce: Maybe. But that is not only seen in baseball, but in all walks of life. Young girls no longer pursue a marriage but a millionaire.

Gregorio Sulbarán, from Valencia, Venezuela, asks: “Who was the winning pitcher, in 1903, of the first game of the current sequence of World Series?”

Dear friend Goyo: It was Deacon Phillippe, of the Pirates, with a score of 7-3. But more interesting is that the loser was Cy Young, of the Boston Pilgrims. Nevertheless, the Series was won by the Bostonians. And Young, already 36 years old, won two of the five games. In those early days, the Series was a maximum of nine games.

-o-o-o-

“I don’t know if I lack youth, or I have too much old age… or if it’s both things together”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Lector Japonés Busca Traductor

“Algunos creen que el arte abstracto es una pérdida de tiempo. Otros piensan que es una pérdida de pintura”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes es Día del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población, o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Nishimura Saito, de Kobe, Japón, pregunta: “¿Cómo hago para que me traduzcan sus columnas sin cobrarme? Para este email estoy pagándole a un intérprete profesional, pero no podría pagar diariamente”

Amigo Nichi: Te sugiero hacer contacto con alguien a quien le guste el beisbol, en el consulado, o en la embajada de México. Son muy amables. Seguro que te ayudarán.

Rigoberto Torres M. de Los Ángeles pregunta: “¿Qué opina de los honorarios multi millonarios de los peloteros y otros del deporte, mientras millones de personas no tienen qué comer?”

Amigo Beto: Muy cierto, tremenda y apropiada la comparación, pero no es una pregunta para un pobre periodista, especializado en el beisbol, quien, a veces, come.

Raymundo Concepción, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el mejor lanzamiento para aprender a tirarlo, si uno se prepara para ser pitcher profesional?”

Amigo Ray: Ese lanzamiento no existe. El éxito del pitcheo es la mezcla de dos o tres buenos lanzamientos, todos controlados, o sea, poder ponerlos donde hace falta ponerlos. Y la mejor fórmula para hacerse un buen lanzador, es contar con la asesoría de un buen coach de la especialidad.

Dulce María Rivadavia, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que docenas de muchachas persiguen desde las menores a los peloteros con bonos millonarios, en busca de matrimonios que sean buenos negocios?”

Amiga Dulce: Puede ser. Pero eso no se ve solamente en el beisbol, sino en todos los órdenes de esta vida. Ya las jovencitas no persiguen un matrimonio sino a un millonario.

Gregorio Sulbarán, de Valencia, Venezuela, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el pitcher ganador, en 1903, del primer juego de la actual secuencia de Series Mundiales?”

Amigo Goyo: Fue Deacon Phillippe, de los Piratas, con pizarra de 7-3. Pero más interesante es que el derrotado fue Cy Young, de los Peregrinos de Boston. No obstante, la Serie la ganaron los bostonianos. Y Young, ya en sus 36 años de edad, ganó dos de los cinco juegos. En esos días iniciales, la Serie era a un máximo de nueve encuentros.

-o-o-o-

“No sé si me falta juventud, o me sobra vejez… o si son las dos cosas juntas”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida, que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5