A 15-Year Old MLB Pitcher – Lanzador de 15 Años en MLB

They Wanted to Sign His Father, But They Signed the Younger

That Record Is Unbeatable

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The 15-year-old, 10-month-old, dreamed of pitching in the Major Leagues, “but not so soon!” declared Joe Nuxhall at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.

But that unforgettable debut took place in St. Louis, away against the Cardinals, on June 10, 1944. He will soon be 81 years old.

Joe and his father, Orville, whom they called Ox, 36, were pitchers for different teams in semi-professional baseball, playing in the neighborhoods of Hamilton, north of Cincinnati. One afternoon, the Reds sent two scouts to look for Ox, but when they saw the young left-hander pitch, they were impressed by his speed, so they forgot their original mission.

It was the time of World War II, and the Reds had been affected by players on their roster being sent to the front, and they were looking for players, especially semi-professional veterans, to sign.

Nuxhall’s Bonus and Salary

The negotiations between the scouts and Joe’s father were swift. The day after the game, they signed the youngster with a bonus of $500 and a salary of $175 a month. But, for school reasons, they waited a few weeks to introduce the new big leaguer to action.

Manager Bill McKechnie enthusiastically welcomed him into the Crosley Field clubhouse and announced, “As soon as possible, during the series in St. Louis, you’ll be pitching in relief. That’s why you should go to the bullpen at the start of each game.”

Joe Tells the Story

Nuxhall recounted in an interview: “The two scouts came looking for my father, who was pitching on another field for a different team than mine. But when they arrived, they saw me pitching, asked who I was, and invited me to go to Crosley Field with Dad.

“By the way, he had no interest in playing for the Reds, as he was the father of six children and didn’t want to jeopardize the secure job he had.

“Well, once I was with the Reds, we went to St. Louis. I remember General Manager Warren Giles explaining to the reporters that they hadn’t signed me because of the war emergency, but because I was a good prospect. He once told them that war or no war, they would have signed me anyway.”

That June 10th in St. Louis, the Reds were losing 13-0 when, in the ninth inning, McKechnie called on Joe, a lanky, muscular left-handed gentleman, six feet three inches tall and weighing 88 kilos, to become the youngest big leaguer in history.

But the result wasn’t good. He retired two of his first three batters with a walk in between. A wild pitch and another walk followed, bringing up none other than Stan Musial, who singled to load the bases and contributed to the disaster. Joe ended up allowing five runs on five walks and two singles in two-thirds of the inning.

Nuxhall admitted he was overly nervous at the time. But he had set an unbeatable record.

Of course, Nuxhall was sent to the minors, from where he returned seven years later, compiling a 135-117 record, 3.90 ERA, in 16 seasons.

Broadcaster and Practice Pitcher

After retiring on April 1, 1967, he became a radio commentator and practice pitcher for the Reds. He died on Thursday, November 15, 2007, at the age of 79, in Fairfield, a victim of prostate cancer and lymphoma.

The Unforgettable Paige

Now, the oldest player to reach the Major Leagues was Mobil, Alabama native Leroy (Satchel) Paige, at 42 years and two days old, according to records, but some historians have reported that he was four years older, 46.

In 1948, after a brilliant career in the Negro Leagues, he debuted in the Majors with the Indians and remained until 1959, when he was either 59 or 63. His MLB record was 124-82, 2.73 ERA.

The Youngest Nowadays

The youngest player in the Majors now is Jackson Chourio, who joined the Brewers last year, at 20 years old.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Lanzador de 15 Años en MLB

Querían firmar a su padre, pero firmaron al joven

Ese récord sí que es imbatible

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – El niño en sus 15 años, 10 meses y 10 días, soñaba con lanzar en las Grandes Ligas, “¡pero no tan pronto!”, declaró Joe Nuxhall en Crosley Field de Cincinnati.

Pero, aquel debut, inolvidable, ocurrió en San Luis, de visitante, frente a los Cardenales, el 10 de junio de 1944. Pronto se cumplirán 81 años.

Joe y su papá, Orville, a quien llamaban Ox, de 36 años, eran pitchers de equipos diferentes en la pelota semi profesional, que jugaban por los barrios de Hamilton, al norte de Cincinnati. Una tarde, los Rojos mandaron dos scouts en busca de Ox, pero al ver lanzar al joven zurdo, quedaron impresionados con su velocidad, por lo que olvidaron la primera misión.

Eran días de la II Guerra Mundial, y los Rojos habían sido afectados, porque peloteros de su roster fueron enviados al frente, y buscaban, especialmente veteranos semi profesionales, a quienes firmar.

El Bono y el Sueldo de Nuxhall

Los trámites entre los scouts y el padre de Joe fueron rápidos. Al día siguiente del encuentro firmaron al muchacho con bono por 500 dólares y sueldo de $175 mensuales. Pero, por razones escolares, esperaron unas semanas para presentar al nuevo bigleaguer en acción.

El mánager, Bill McKechnie, lo recibió entusiasmado en el clubhouse de Crosley Field, y le anunció: “Tan pronto como sea posible, durante la serie en San Luis, vas a lanzar en relevo. Por eso debes irte al bullpen al comenzar cada juego”.

Joe Cuenta la Historia

Nuxhall relató en una entrevista: “Los dos scouts llegaron en busca de mi padre, quien lanzaba en otro terreno para un equipo diferente al mío. Pero, al llegar, me vieron lanzar, preguntaron quién era yo, y me invitaron a ir a Crosley Field con papá.

“Por cierto, él no tenía interés en jugar con los Rojos, ya que era padre de seis hijos y no quería exponer el trabajo seguro que tenía.

“Bueno, ya yo con los Rojos, nos fuimos a San Luis. Recuerdo al gerente-general Warren Giles, explicarles a los periodistas que no me habían firmado por la emergencia de la guerra, sino porque yo era un buen prospecto. Una vez les dijo que con guerra o sin guerra, de todas maneras, ellos me hubieran contratado”.

Aquel 10 de junio, en San Luis, los Rojos perdían 13-0, cuando en el noveno inning, McKechnie llamó a Joe, para que se convirtiera en el bigleaguer más joven de la historia, un espigado y musculoso caballero zurdo, con seis pies tres pulgadas de estatura y peso de 88 kilos.

Pero el resultado no fue nada bueno. Retiró a dos de sus tres primeros bateadores con una base por bolas en medio. Siguió un wild pitch y otra base por bolas para que apareciera al bate, nada menos que Stan Musial, quien, con sencillo, llenó las bases para colaborar con el desastre. Joe terminó permitiendo cinco carreras, con cinco bases por bolas y dos sencillos en dos tercios del inning.

Nuxhall admitió que entonces estaba nervioso en exceso. Pero había impuesto un récord imbatible.

Por supuesto que enviaron a Nuxhall a las menores, de donde regresó siete años después, para dejar récord de 135-117, 3.90 en 16 temporadas.

Comentarista y Pitcher de Prácticas

Al retirarse, el primero de abril de 1967, se convirtió en comentarista radial y pitcher de prácticas de los Rojos. Murió el jueves 15 de noviembre de 2007, a los 79 años, en Fairfield, víctima de cáncer en la próstata y linfoma.

El Inolvidable Paige

Ahora, el pelotero de mayor edad al llegar al Grandes Ligas, ha sido el nativo de Mobil, Alabama, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, a los 42 años y dos días, según documentos, pero algunos historiadores han publicado que era cuatro años mayor, 46.

En 1948, después de una brillante carrera en las Ligas Negras, debutó en las Mayores con los Indios y permaneció hasta 1959, cuando había cumplido 59 o 63. Su récord en MLB, 124-82, 2.73.

El Más Joven Actualmente

El más joven en las Mayores ahora es Jackson Chourio, quien llegó a los Cerveceros el año pasado, a los 20 años.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene