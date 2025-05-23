Death is fair, it affects us all equally… One… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Cleveland Indians were forced to change their name to Guardians, who knows why! And now there’s fear that the State of Indiana will be renamed Guardians…

** Finally, how will Pete Rose’s situation turn out? Or does Commissioner Rob Manfred need another slap on the wrist from President Donald Trump?…

** Andrés Muñoz, a Mexican from Los Mochis, said about his 16 saves for the Mariners: “You get used to that special pressure of the last outs. I don’t think I could pitch without pressure now…”

** It was 154 years since the Major League debut of the first Latin American at this point, Esteban Bellán, a Cuban from Havana. He joined the Troy Haymakers of the National Association on May 9, 1871, as a third baseman, when they played without gloves, because they hadn’t been invented…

** Another birthday in a few days, that of the second consecutive no-hitter thrown by Jonny Vander Meer of the Reds, on June 15, against the Dodgers in Brooklyn. He won 6-0. Four days earlier, he had done the same against Boston, 3-0, in Cincinnati…

** And The day before yesterday, May 21st, it was 64 years since Cleveland News reporter Doris O’Donell was ejected from the Fenway Park press box because women were prohibited from entering that area. It was a job only for men…

-o-o-o-

There are two ways to be happy. One, to play the fool; the other, to be an idiot… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

-o-o-o-

** Isaac Paredes (Astros), a Mexican from Hermosillo, revolutionized the history of Mexican home run hitters with his 80th home run in the Major Leagues. The list of Mexico’s powerhouses in the Majors soon appeared: Vinicio Castilla, 320 home runs; Jorge (Charolito) Orta, 130; Aurelio Rodríguez, 124; Beto Avila, 80, just like Paredes…

** Shohei Ohtani wears number 17 on his uniform because he was the one who He wore it in his pre-college days…

-o-o-o-

People’s true character comes out when they’re drunk… Charlie Chaplin

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Jonroneros de México en las Grande Ligas

Lo muerte es ecuánime, a todos nos toca por igual… Una… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Indios de Cleveland fueron obligados a cambiar de nombre para Guardianes, ¡¿quién sabe por qué! Y ahora se teme que al Estado de Indiana lo rebauticen como Guardiana…

** Por fin, ¿Cómo va a quedar lo de Pete Rose? ¿O es que el comisionado, Rob Manfred necesita otro jalón de orejas del Presidente, Donald Trump?…

** El mexicano de Los Mochis, Andrés Muñoz, dijo acerca de sus 16 juegos salvados para los Marineros: “Uno se acostumbra a esa especial presión de los últimos outs. Creo que ahora no podría lanzar sin presión”…

** Se cumplieron 154 años del debut en Grandes Ligas, del primer latinoamericano por estas alturas, el cubano de La Habana, Esteban Bellán. Llegó a los Troy Haymakers, National Association, el nueve de mayo de 1871, como tercera base, cuando jugaban sin guantes, porque no se habían inventado…

** Otro cumpleaños dentro de pocos días, el del segundo juego sin hits consecutivo lanzado por Jonny Vander Meer, de los Rojos, el 15 de junio, frente a los Dodgers, en Brooklyn. Ganó 6-0. Cuatro días antes, en Cincinnati había hecho lo mismo frente al Boston, 3-0, en Cincinnati…

** Y anteayer 21 de mayo, hizo 64 años que la periodista del Cleveland News, Doris O`Donell, fue expulsada del palco de la prensa de Fenway Park, porque estaba prohibido que las mujeres entraran a esa área. Era un trabajo solo para hombres...

-o-o-o-

Hay dos maneras de ser feliz. Una, hacerse el idiota; otra, ser idiota…Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

-o-o-o-

** El mexicano de Hermosillo, Isaac Paredes (Astros), revolucionó la historia de los jonroneros mexicanos con su estacazo número 80 en Grandes Ligas. En seguida apareció la lista del poder de México en las Mayores: Vinicio Castilla, 320 cuadrangulares; Jorge (Charolito) Orta, 130; Aurelio Rodríguez, 124; Beto Avila, 80, igual que Paredes…

** Shohei Ohtani, usa el número 17 en su uniforme, porque era el que llevaba en su época de pre universitario…

-o-o-o-

El verdadero carácter de las personas aparece cuando están borrachas…Charlie Chaplin

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5