The Inventor of Baseball Signs – El Inventor de la Señas para Beisbol

“Happiness is very close to us, but we allow ourselves the luxury of ignoring it.”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, please don’t forget to send your full name and the city or town you’re writing from. Thank you.

Justiniano Reyes, from Tijuana, asks: “How do the signs coaches use work? Can a batter request a change to the sign they’ve been given, and since when have signs been used?”

Dear friend Yano: The manager invents the signs and informs the entire team. Generally, during games, he himself, from the dugout, transmits them to his third-base coach, but there are also coaches who manage them directly. A manager wouldn’t like it if a player wanted to change the sign he’d been given. Signs were invented by Adrian (Cap) Anson in 1881, when he was player-manager of the Chicago White Stockings.

Gustavo Aguerrevere, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “How do we ask our baseball questions when you don’t want to or can’t write anymore? Because there’s no one else in the Spanish-speaking world who answers questions. You’ve answered me kindly and very attentively six out of seven times I’ve asked you. Thank you very much.”

Dear friend Tavo: Thank you for writing to me. But I don’t know why no one else answers baseball questions. Maybe you should check with the other writers on the subject.

Reynaldo Rivas, from Los Mochis, asks: “How did Venezuelan Reds player Elio Chcón steal home from the Yankees in the 1961 World Series?”

Dear friend Rey: It wasn’t a robbery. But it happened in the fifth inning of Game 2. Elio scored in a pinch, on a passed ball by Elston Howard. That afternoon I was in the press box at Yankee Stadium.

Only two have stolen home in a World Series: Jackie Robinson (Dodgers) in 1955; and Brad Fullmer (Angels) in 2002.

Arquímides Pérez, from Maracay, asks: “Who, with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, isn’t in the Hall of Fame?”

Deare friend Mides…: Albert Pujols, 3,384-703; Alex Rodríguez, 3,115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3,088-507.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El Inventor de la Señas para Jugar Beisbol

“La felicidad está muy cerca de nosotros, pero nos permitimos el lujo de ignorarla”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Justiniano Reyes, de Tijuana, pregunta: “¿Cómo funciona lo de las señas que transmiten los coaches. Puede un bateador pedir cambio de la seña que le han dado, y desde cuándo se usan las señas?”

Amigo Yano: El mánager inventa las señas y las informa a todo el equipo. Generalmente, durante los juegos, él mismo, desde el dugout, las transmite a su coach de tercera, pero también hay coaches que las manejan directamente. No sería del agrado del mánager que un jugador quiera cambiar la seña que le han dado. Las señas fueron inventadas por Adrian (Cap) Anson en 1881, siendo mánager-jugador de los Chicago White Stockings.

Gustavo Aguerrevere, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Como haremos para hacer nuestras preguntas sobre beisbol, cuando Ud. no quiera o no pueda, escribir más? Porque no hay otro en el mundo de habla hispana que responda preguntas. Ud. me ha contestado amablemente y muy atento, seis de siete veces que le he preguntado. Muchas gracias”.

Amigo Tavo: Gracias a ti por escribirme. Pero, ignoro por qué nadie más responde preguntas del beisbol. Quizá debas indagar con los otros que escriben sobre el tema.

Reynaldo Rivas, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue que el venezolano Elio Chocón, de los Rojos, le robó el home a los Yankees en la Serie Mundial de 1961?

Amigo Rey: No fue robo. Pero ocurrió en el quinto inning del segundo juego. Elio anotó en apuros, por passed-ball del catcher Elston Howard. Esa tarde yo estaba en el palco de la prensa del Yankee Stadium.

Solo dos han robado el home en Series Mundiales, Jackie Robinson (Dodgers), en 1955; y Brad Fullmer (Angelinos), en 2002.

Arquímides Pérez, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Quiénes, con tres mil hits y 500 jonrones no están en el Hall de la Fama?

Amigo Mides…: Albert Pujols, 3,384-703; Alex Rodríguez, 3,115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3,088-507.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

