You handle it. Master sex… Because if sex masters you, you’ve got everything to lose… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Google Comics

Google:

Who makes fun of baseball history in your writings? Check it out and you’ll find this: “In Cooperstown, there are several father-son duos who have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Among the most notable are the Guerreros (Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr.), the Griffeys (Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.), and the Alous (Felipe Alou, Jesús Alou, and Matty Alou).”

Imagine, Google! Of those, only Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. have been inducted. I think we should avoid such outlandish comics.

From Glory to Jail

The star Dominican shortstop from Bani, Wander Franco, 24, has suffered, through his own fault, a terrible change in his life.

He was supposed to earn more than $25 million annually until 2033, according to his contract with the Rays. But, since last year, he’s been earning zero, because he’s incarcerated.

He would have worn the luxurious uniform of the Tampa Bay Rays this year, but instead he’ll wear the humble uniform of a Dominican prison.

As things stand in the Major Leagues, the Rays are headed for the postseason, which always includes the possibility of an October World Series. They woke up yesterday at 46-35 behind the Yankees, 46-34, and only two teams in the league, the Tigers and Astros, have won more games than them.

But Wander’s autumn will be behind bars. Not in the stadiums of the annual classic.

Being an elegant, well-built, and famous young man, dozens of girls would have liked to have a one-night stand with him, but he’ll have to settle for some lady who deigns to entertain him during a conjugal visit to a prisoner.

What happened to Franco?

Two years ago, when he was 22, he took a 14-year-old girl to bed, with the complicity of the girl’s mother, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. This woman received $500,000 from Wander so she wouldn’t report him.

Franco is also being tried for carrying a weapon without a license, a nine-millimeter Glock 319 Gen5 Semi-Automatic pistol, which wasn’t his, and with which he threatened some people during a fight.

For now, he has been sentenced to five years in prison, but the trial continues.

Thanks to life that has given so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Un Desastre, la Vida de Wander Franco

Manéjalo tú. Domina al sexo… Porque, si el sexo te domina, tienes todas las de perder… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Comicota de Google

Google: ¿Quién se burla de la historia del beisbol en tus textos? Chequea para que encuentres esto: “En Cooperstown, existen varias parejas padre e hijo que han sido exaltadas al Salón de la Fama del Béisbol. Entre las más destacadas se encuentran los Guerrero (Vladimir Guerrero padre e hijo), los Griffey (Ken Griffey Sr. y Ken Griffey Jr.) y los Alou (Felipe Alou, Jesús Alou y Matty Alou)”.

¡Imagínate, Goggle!, que de esos, solamente han sido elevados Vladimir Guerrero padre y Ken Griffey hijo. Creo que debemos evitar cómicas tan estrambóticas.

De la Gloria a la Cárcel

El estelar shortstop dominicano, de Baní, Wander Franco, de 24 años, ha sufrido, por culpa propia, un cambio horrible en su vida.

Iba a cobrar más de 25 millones de dólares anuales hasta 2033, según el contrato con los Rays. Pero, desde el año pasado cobra cero-cero, porque está encarcelado.

Hubiera vestido este año el lujoso uniforme del club de Tampa, pero llevará el humilde uniforme de la cárcel dominicana.

Según van cosas en Grandes Ligas, los Rays se ven encaminados a la postemporada, lo que siempre incluye la posibilidad de un octubre con Serie Mundial. Amanecieron ayer con 46-35 tras los Yankees, 46-34, y solo dos equipos en la Liga, Tigres y Astros, tienen más juegos ganados que ellos.

Pero el otoño de Wander será entre rejas. No en los estadios del clásico anual.

Por ser un joven elegante, de muy buen porte y famoso, docenas de chicas hubieran querido tener una noche de aventuras con él, pero, habrá de conformarse con alguna dama que se digne atenderlo en la visita conyugal a un presidiario.

¿Qué ha ocurrido con Franco?

Hace dos años, cuando estaba en sus 22, llevó a la cama a una niña de 14 años, con complicidad de la madre de la chica, quien ha sido sentenciada a 10 años de prisión. Esta señora recibió de Wander, 500 mil dólares para que no lo de denunciara.

Franco, además, es juzgado por porte de armas sin permiso, una pistola de nueve milímetros, Glock 19 Gen5 semi-automática, que no era suya y con la cual amenazó a unas personas en cierta pelea.

Por ahora, le han impuesto cinco años de cárcel, pero el juicio continúa.

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5