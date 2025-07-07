Letters from Beyond: From Preston Gómez to All the Astros – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Preston Gómez para Todos Los Astros

Dear Houston guys:

What a Fourth of July celebration, gentlemen!!… And no less than in front of the magnificent Dodgers, and in the luxurious home of Los Angeles.

No, no… I’m not celebrating that they turned the World Champions into cockroaches in a flip-flop dance, because I hate burning a fallen tree, but I must praise the fact that they beat them, in their stadium, by an 18-1 score and that they scored 10 runs in the sixth inning.

Never before, in the 68 years since the historic move of Ebbets Field from Brooklyn to the West Coast, have they been given such a beating. And no less than during the year when they celebrate winning the World Series against the Yankees in five games!… And when they show up loaded with top-quality Japanese reinforcements!

Every year, on the Fourth of July, all across the United States, it’s a night of fireworks to celebrate the date of the Union’s independence. And this year has been very special, because it marks the 249th anniversary of that feat. That is, since 1876, we’re now approaching the 250th anniversary. And you, bats in hand, fired 20 hits there in California, which were heard as far away as Cochin China, because they had more energy than any rocket loaded with gunpowder.

That is, guys, an unforgettable load party to celebrate the date.

As you may know, I was manager of the Astros in 1974 and 1975, and one always retains a great deal of affection for the teams one has managed.

Well, that game had barely started when the excitement rose, because the Mexican from Hermosillo, Isaac Paredes, stole the ball from Ben Casparius. And from then on, it was all fun for you.

Six scored more than one run. José Altuve, who has the most restless swing in the majors but had never hit a home run at Dodger Stadium, went 3-for-3, with two home runs, a double, two walks, four runs scored, and five RBIs. Altuve’s second home run was part of the run feast in the 10th inning.

I mean, you guys couldn’t do anything else but win that night, and by a landslide. And the day before Saturday, you beat them again, but with a more benign score, 6-4 and only nine hits.

I hope and pray that you continue to score a lot of runs…

Hugs,

Preston.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Preston Gómez para Todos Los Astros

Mis queridos muchachones de Houston:

¡¡Qué clase de celebración del Cuatro de Julio, caballeros!!… Y nada menos que frente a los magníficos Dodgers, y en la lujosa casa de Los Ángeles.

No, no… no estoy celebrando que hayan convertido a los Campeones Mundiales en cucarachas en baile de chancletas, porque me desagrada quemar al árbol caído, pero sí debo ponderar que les hayan ganado, en su estadio, con pizarra de 18-1 y que en el sexto inning les anotaran 10 carreras.

Nunca antes, en los 68 años transcurridos desde la histórica mudanza del Ebbets Field, de Brooklyn, a la costa oeste, les habían dado tal paliza. ¡Y nada menos que durante el año cuando celebran haberle ganado la Serie Mundial a los Yankees en cinco juegos!… ¡Y cuando aparecen recargados de refuerzos japoneses de máxima calidad!

Cada año, el cuatro de julio, en todo Estados Unidos, es noche pirotéctnica, para celebrar la fecha de la independencia de la Unión. Y este año ha sido muy especial, porque se ha llegado al aniversario 249 de la hazaña. Es decir, desde aquel 1876, vamos ahora para el aniversario 250. Y ustedes, bates en mano, sonaron 20 incogibles allá, en California, que se oyeron hasta en la Cochinchina, porque tenían más energía que cualquier cohete recargado de pólvora.

Es decir, muchachones, una grizapa inolvidable para celebrar la fecha.

Como ya sabrán, fui mánager de los Astros en 1974 y 1975, y a uno siempre le queda mucho de cariño para con los equipos que ha dirigido.

Pues, apenas había comenzado ese juego, levantaron la emociones, porque el mexicano de Hermosillo, Isaac Paredes, le sacó la bola a Ben Casparius. Y desde entonces todo fue diversión para ustedes.

Seis anotaron más de una carrera. José Altuve, quien posee el swing más inquieto de las Grandes Ligas, pero nunca había disparado un cuadrangular en Dodgers Stadium, bateó de tres-tres, con dos jonrones, un doble, dos bases por bolas recibidas, cuatro carreras anotadas y cinco impulsadas. El segundo jonrón de Altuve fue parte del festín de carreras en el inning de las 10.

Es decir, ustedes no podían hacer otra cosa, que ganar esa noche y por paliza. Y anteayer sábado volvieron a ganarles, pero con pizarra más benigna, 6-4 y solo nueve hits.

Espero y deseo que sigan anotando carreras en cantidad…

Abrazos,

Preston.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5