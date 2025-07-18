Julio Urías Seeks MLB Contract – Julio Urías Busca Contrato en MLB

With the current visa situation for Latin Americans, meeting Mickey and the Duck depends on Donald… ‘Sábados Felices’.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to remember: Eleven years ago, until 2014, candidates for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame could remain inducted if they received 5% or more of the vote. And they have always been elected with 75% or more. Since 2015, the eligibility period for candidates has been reduced to 10 years…

** Mexican left-handed pitcher Julio Urías, the only Big Leaguer suspended twice for domestic violence, is hoping to return to action, according to his agent, Scott Boras…

** Urías, who will turn 29 on August 12, posted a 60-25 record, 3.11 ERA, when he was suspended without pay in 2023, after pitching in eight seasons, all with the Dodgers…

** No team has shown interest in the young man from Culiacán. A Dodgers spokesperson told me yesterday: “So far, we haven’t thought about signing him”…

-o-o-o-

Why are you going to study medicine, my son, if your handwriting is so good?…Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** Major League Baseball managers were taken aback in response to a new blunder by commissioner Rob Manfred, who announced: “I am in contact with the Olympic organizers, discussing the possibility of Major League players being part of their native country’s teams in the 2028 Games”…

** That competition will be held in July, during the All-Star Game, which will keep players out of the season for four days, plus two weeks of the Olympics. Juan Soto will be out of the Mets for nearly three weeks, busy with the Dominican Olympics; Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees because he will be on the United States roster; and Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be out of the Dodgers because they will represent Japan…

** And Manfred, will he answer to the Mets if Soto, who has a $765 million contract, gets injured, or if Ohtani, who is paid, is injured? $700 million?…

-o-o-o-

My neighbor, the one across the street, is a black belt in gossip… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Julio Urías Busca Contrato en MLB

Tal y como está lo de las visas para los latinoamericanos, conocer a Mickey y al Pato, depende de Donald… ‘Sábados Felices’.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para recordar: Hace 11 años, hasta 2014, los candidatos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, podían permanecer como aspirantes, si lograban el 5% o más de los votos. Y siempre han sido elegidos con el 75% o más. Desde 2015 se redujo a 10 años el período de los candidatos…

** El lanzador zurdo y mexicano, Julio Urías, único bigleaguer suspendido dos veces por violencia doméstica, aspira regresar a la acción, según anunció su agente, Scott Boras…

** Urías, quien cumplirá sus 29 el 12 de Agosto, dejó récord de 60-25, 3.11, cuando en 2023 fue sancionado sin sueldo, tras lanzar en ocho campañas, todas con los Dodgers…

** Ningún equipo ha demostrado interés en el joven de Culiacán. Un vocero de los Dodgers me dijo ayer: “Hasta ahora, no hemos pensado en contratarlo”…

-o-o-o-

¿Para qué vas a estudiar medicina hijo mío, si tú tienes tan buena letra?…Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** Los mánager de Grandes Ligas han dado un salto monumental ante una nueva torpeza del comisionado, Rob Manfred, quien ha anunciado: “Estoy en contacto con los organizadores de los Juegos Olímpicos, tratando la posibilidad de que los jugadores de Grandes Ligas sean parte de los equipos de sus países nativos en los Juegos de 2028…

** Esa competencia será durante el mes de julio cuando será El Juego de Estrellas, que mantendrá a los peloteros fuera de la temporada, durante cuatro días, más dos semanas de los Olímpicos, será cerca de tres semanas que Juan Soto estará fuera de los Mets, ocupado en el olimpismo dominicano; igual que Aaron Judge fuera de los Yankees porque estará en el roster de Estados Unidos; y Shohei Ohtani más Yoshinobu Yamamoto fuera de los Dodgers porque representarán a Japón…

** ¿Y Manfred, responderá ante Los Mets si Soto, quien tiene contrato por 765 millones de dólares se lesiona o si se lesiona Ohtani, quien cobra $700 millones?…

-o-o-o-

Mi vecina, la de enfrete, es cinturón negro en chismografía… La Pimpi.

La diferencia entre lástima y lastima es solo un acento… El Gato.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5