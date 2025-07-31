Many Fear the Worst in the Major Leagues – Temen lo Peor en Las Grandes Ligas

If a bidet and a toilet were to marry, what would the children be like?… La Piumpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Only one lady has a place in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Do you remember who she is and why she was inducted?

The Answer: It’s Effa Louise Manley (1897-1981), the first woman, and also Black, to own a professional baseball team, the Newark Eagles of the Negro Leagues. A notable activist for human rights, she was inducted into Cooperstown in 2006.

Chicago in Mourning

The Cubs North and the White Sox South mourn the passing of Ryne Sandberg in Chicago. At 65, the historic second baseman, admired by all in the Windy City, was defeated Monday by prostate cancer.

Ten times in his 16-year career, he was named to the All-Star Game; he was the MVP in 1984; and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, with 293 votes out of 616, or 76.2%. A notable big leaguer and a fine gentleman.

Players’ Strike or Owners’ Lockout

In December 2026, the contract signed between the Major League Baseball Players’ Association and team owners expires.

Business leaders plan to demand a salary cap, that is, a maximum amount of money players can be paid, while the Players Association has announced it will not accept that.

A public discussion arose on the matter between Phillies star Bryce Harper and Commissioner Rob Manfred. It occurred during a meeting in which they were discussing other matters.

Harper warned Manfred that if he intended to discuss the salary cap, he would have to leave the Phillies’ clubhouse, where they were.

In other words, they are warming up 14 months before the end of the current agreement.

Only Seven Catchers with 40 Home Runs

The Mariners’ Cal Raleigh is the seventh catcher with 40 or more home runs in a major league season. He entered last night’s game against the Athletics with 41.

That group is led by Salvador Pérez, with a record of 48 in 2021. The other five: Johnny Bench and Mike Piazza, who reached 40 in two seasons; Roy Campanella, Todd Hundley, and Javier López.

-o-o-o-

Yesterday is history; tomorrow is a mystery. That’s why we call now the present, a gift… Jdan Noritiov.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Temen lo Peor en Las Grandes Ligas

Si se casara un bidé con una poceta, ¿cómo serían los hijos… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Una sola dama tiene nicho en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. ¿Recuerdas quién es y por qué fue elevada?

La Respuesta: Es Effa Louise Manley, (1897-1981), la primera mujer y, además negra, en ser propietaria de un equipo de beisbol profesional, Los Águilas de Newark, de las Ligas Negras. Notable luchadora en favor de los derechos humanos. La elevaron a Cooperstown en 2006.

Chicago de Luto

El Norte de los Cachorros y el Sur de los Medias Blancas, lloran en Chicago la desaparición de Ryne Sandberg. A los 65 años, fue vencido el lunes, por un cáncer en la próstata el histórico segunda base, admirado por toda la gente de La Ciudad de los Vientos.

Diez veces, en su carrera de 16 años, fue llevado al Juego de Estrellas; fue El Más Valioso en 1984; y elevado al Hall de la Fama en 2005, con 293 votos de 616, el 76.2%. Notable bigleaguer y fino caballero.

Huelga de Peloteros o Paro de Dueños

En diciembre de 2026, termina el contrato firmado entre la Asociación de los peloteros de Grandes Ligas y los propietarios de equipos.

Los empresarios proyectan exigir un tope salarial, es decir un máximo en el dinero a cobrar por los jugadores, mientras la Asociación de Jugadores (Players Association), ha anunciado que no aceptará eso.

Surgió una discusión pública sobre el asunto, entre el estelar de los Phillies, Bryce Harper, y el comisionado Rob Manfred. Ocurrió en una reunión en la cual trataban otros temas.

Harper le advirtió a Manfred que si pretendía hablar del tope salarial, tendría que irse del clubhouse de los Phillies, que era donde estaban.

Es decir, calientan los motores 14 meses antes de finalizar el acuerdo actual..

Solo Siete Catchers con 40 Jonrones

Cal Raleigh, de los Marineros, es el séptimo catcher con 40 o más jonrones en una temporada de Grandes Ligas. Llegó al juego de anoche, frente a los Atléticos, con 41.

Ese grupo lo encabeza Salvador Pérez, con el récord de 48, en 2021. Los otros cinco: Johnny Bench y Mike Piazza, quienes llegaron a los 40 en dos temporadas; Roy Campanella, Todd Hundley y Javier López.

-o-o-o-

El ayer es historia; el mañana un misterio. Por eso es que al ahora lo llamamos presente, o sea un regalo… Jdan Noritiov.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5