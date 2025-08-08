Only One Female Among 75 MLB Umpires – Una Sola Mujer Entre 75 Umpires en MLB

The power of women lies in the weakness of men… Manuel Equerra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to remember… At Wrigley Field, the Cubs played only during the day for 74 years, until on August 9, 1988, they turned on the lights to beat the Mets 6-4, in front of 36,399 spectators. Tomorrow marks 37 years.

Machismo in MLB, Neither Female Players Nor Umpires

** At 53 years old since her first attempt and after four young women, all white, failed, the first female umpire, also white, Jen Pawol, 48, will be working in the Major Leagues this weekend. She will appear in the Marlins’ series in Atlanta, and even at home plate on Sunday…

** Jen will be the only female with 75 main teammates, plus 12 backups…

** For them to find a job in the Majors, it took 155 years of the League’s existence…

** Pam Postema had been the best umpire and remained working in the minors for 13 years, 1977-1989, without being able to reach the Major Leagues…

** The first in the minors was Bernice Gera, starting in 1972, then Christine Wren, Ría Cortesio, Postema, and Pawol…

** In Mexico, at the professional baseball level, has had good experience with several umpires, such as Paulina Rojas and Alicia Cordoa…

-o-o-o-

You are your own best friend, your most faithful ally, and your wisest advisor… Peter Müller.

-o-o-o-

** Juan Soto’s contract with the Mets, signed on December 11, 2024, is for 15 years and $765 million, plus a $75 million bonus, which brings the total to $840 million.

The young man, from Herrera, Dominican Republic, is 26 years old. And he can pay the taxes with what he earns from advertisements and souvenirs. The contract will expire when he turns 41. Therefore, if he squanders a million dollars each year from then on, which isn’t easy, he will need to live until his 881st birthday to spend all that capital.

And I don’t take into account that that money would produce many millions more in interest.

-o-o-o-

Children and drunks always tell the truth… Anonymous.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota, in Spanish, online, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Una Umpire Entre 75 Umpires en MLB

El poder de las mujeres reside en la debilidad de los hombres… Manuel Equerra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Viernes para recordar… En Wrigley Field, jugaron los Cachorros durante 74 años solamente de día, hasta que el nueve de agosto de 1988, encendieron las luces para ganarle a los Mets 6-4, ante 36 mil 399 espectadores. Mañana se cumplirán 37 años.

Machismo en MLB, Ni Jugadoras ni Umpires

** A los 53 años del primer intento y después de fracasar cuatro muchachas, todas blancas, este fin de semana trabaja en Grandes Ligas la primera umpire, también blanca, Jen Pawol, de 48 años, quien aparecerá en la serie de Marlins en Atlanta, e incluso en el home plate el domingo…

** Jen será la única dama con 75 compañeros principales, más 12 suplentes…

** Para que ellas encontraran un sitio de trabajo en las Mayores, tuvieron que pasar 155 años de existencia de ess Ligas…

** Pam Postema había sido la mejor umpire y permaneció trabajando en las menores durante 13 años, 1977-1989, sin poder llegar a Grandes Ligas…

** La primera en las menores fue Bernice Gera, desde 1972, después, Christine Wren, Ría Cortesio, Postema y Pawol…

** En México, a nivel de beisbol profesional, han tenido buena experiencia con varias umpires, como, Paulina Rojas y Alicia Cordoa…

-o-o-o-

Tú eres el mejor amigo de ti mismo, tu más fiel aliado y tu consejero más sabio… Peter Müller.

-o-o-o-

El contrato de Juan Soto con los Mets, firmado el 11 de diciembre de 2024, es para 15 años y por 765 millones de dólares, más un bono de $75 millones, los cuales elevan el montón a $840 millones.

El joven, de Herrera, Dominicana, está en sus 26 años. Y los impuestos los puede pagar con lo que cobra aparte por avisos publicitarios y souveirs. El contrato terminará cuando él haya cumplido 41 años. Por eso, si desde entonces dilapida un millón cada año, lo que no es fácil, necesitará vivir hasta su cumpleaños 881 para gastar todo ese capital.

Y no tomo en cuenta que ese dinero produciría muchos millones más, por intereses.

-o-o-o-

Los niños y los borrachos siempre dicen la verdad… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5