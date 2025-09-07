Landis and Kühn, Baseball’s Best Commissioners – Landis y Kühn, los Mejores Comisionados de Beisbol

One Cleaned MLB of Gamblers; the Other Was a Hard Worker and Brilliant

Bowie Kühn Visited Every Latin American Country Every Year

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – When Bowie Kühn was elected baseball commissioner in 1969, the position had been created 49 years before (1920) due to the 1919 World Series disaster, when eight White Sox were sold to gamblers.

Kühn was the fifth commissioner, serving until 1984. Kenesaw Mountain Landis held the position until his death in 1944.

The other three, A.B. Happy Chandler, until 1951; Ford Frick, until 1965; and William Eckert until 1968.

Landis and Kühn are considered the best in the position. The worst, Robert Manfred, because he has done so much harm to baseball as a sport and as a spectacle.

Bowie Kühn’s Triumphant Fight

Kühn’s tenure was marked by many achievements, such as the expansion of both leagues, the scandalous fight against drug abuse, and the emergence of free agents after Curt Flood became the first player to challenge the reserve clause.

Bowie Kühn and his wife, Luisa, visited Latin American countries with winter baseball each year to learn about their needs and help address them.

Kühn’s tenure, 15 years in office, is the second longest, after Landis’s, which was 24 years. And Kühn was the youngest, at 42.

He was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2008.

Kühn Facing the 1981 Strike

In 1981, he dealt with the players’ strike and nonetheless increased stadium attendance from 23,203,000 in 1968 to 45,532,000 in 1983.

Sanctioned by the Commissioner

In 1970, he suspended Denny McLain for betting on games and carrying a revolver.

Willie Mays was banned from all baseball activities in 1979, and Mickey Mantle in 1983 for appearing in commercials for a Las Vegas casino.

Always Supported Everything Modern

In 1971, on October 13, he organized the first night game in a World Series, the fourth between the Orioles and Pirates, watched on television by more than 61 million people.

It marked the beginning of television rights revenues, which are now in the billions.

Confronting the Owner of the Athletics

Kühn objected to the arbitrary actions of Oakland Athletics owner Charles O. Finley. During the 1973 World Series against the Mets, the man tried to force his infielder, Mike Andrews, to declare an injury so he could remove him from the game because he had made two errors.

Kühn forced Finley to keep Andrews on the roster.

In 1976, Finley tried to sell players to the Red Sox and Yankees for $3.5 million. Kühn blocked that move, claiming it was detrimental to baseball.

Intervened in Aaron’s Homers Record Breaking

As the 1974 season began, Hank Aaron had amassed 713 home runs, one shy of tying Babe Ruth. The Braves were going to bench him in the opening series, in Cincinnati, to try to tie and break the record in Atlanta.

Kühn found out and forced Aaron to pitch in two of the three games in Cincinnati. The man tied the record in his first at-bat of the season. And he surpassed it, in Atlanta.

Blacks in the Hall of Fame

Upon taking office in 1969, Kühn began working to open the doors of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame to Black players.

The first to be inducted was Leroy Satchel Paige, in 1971. Thirty-three Americans from the Negro Leagues have now been inducted into Cooperstown, only those from the United States and the Negro Leagues.

Kühn and Drug Use in MLB

In late 1979, he discovered drug-using players: Darrell Porter, Willie Wilson, Jerry Martin, Willie Aikens, Vida Blue, Ferguson Jenkins, Keith Hernández, Dave Parker, and Dale Berra.

Kühn, Very Active After Baseball

After retiring from baseball, Kühn was an executive in several companies. He died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, of pneumonia, on March 15, 2007. He had turned 80.

The Commissioners After Kühn

Peter Ueberroth until 1988; A. Bartlett Giamatti, until 1989; Fay Vincent, until 1992; Bud Selig, until 2015; Manfred, says until 2028.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Landis y Kühn, los Mejores Comisionados del Beisbol

Uno Limpió a MLB de Apostadores, el Otro fue Muy Trabajador y Brillante.

Bowie Kühn Visitaba Cada País de Latinoamérica Todos los Años

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Cuando Bowie Kühn, fue elegido comisionado del beisbol en 1969, hacía 49 años (1920) que se había creado el cargo, debido al desastre de la Serie Mundial de 1919, por la venta a los apostadores de ocho Medias Blancas.

Fue Kühn el quinto comisionado, hasta 1984. Kenesaw Mountain Landis, ocupó el cargo hasta su muerte, en 1944. Los otros tres, A.B. Happy Chandler, hasta 1951; Ford Frick, hasta 1965; y William Eckert hasta 1968.

Landis y Kühn, son considerados los mejores en el cargo. El peor, Robert Manfred, porque le ha hecho mucho mal al beisbol como deporte y como espectáculo.

Lucha Triunfal de Bowie Kühn

Período de Kühn fue de muchos logros, como la expansión de ambas Ligas, la escandalosa lucha contra los dopados y la aparición de los agentes libres, después que Curt Flood fuera el primer pelotero en desafiar la cláusula de reserva.

Bowie Kühn y su esposa, Luisa, visitaban cada año los países latinoamericanos con beisbol invernal, para conocer sus necesidades y ayudar a resolverlas.

La permanencia de Kühn en el, cargo, de 15 años, es la segunda más prolongada, tras la de Landis, que fue de 24 años. Y ha sido Kühn el más joven, a los 42 años.

Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 2008.

Kühn Frente a la Huelga de 1981

En 1981, bregó con la huelga de los peloteros y, no obstante, elevó la asistencia a los estadios, de 23 millones 203 mil en 1968, a 45 millones 532 en 1983.

Sancionados por el Comisionado

En 1970, suspendió a Denny McLain, por apostar en los juegos y porque portaba un revólver.

Fueron execrados de toda actividad en el beisbol, Willie Mays en 1979, y Mickey Mantle, en 1983, porque aparecieron en comerciales de un casino de Las Vegas.

Siempre Apoyó Todo lo Moderno

En 1971, el 13 de octubre, organizó el primer juego nocturno en una Serie Mundial, fue el cuarto entre Orioles y Piratas, visto en televisión por más de 61 millones de personas.

Fue el inicio de los ingresos por derechos de televisión, que son ahora de miles de millones.

Frente al Dueño de los Atléticos

Kühn se opuso a las arbitrariedades del propietario de los Atléticos de Oakland, Charle O. Finley. Durante la Serie Mundial de 1973 frente a los Mets, el hombre quiso obligar a su infielder, Mike Andrews, a declararse lesionado, para así poder sacarlo de juego, porque había cometido dos errores.

Kühn obligó a Finley a mantener a Andrews en el roster.

En 1976, Finley intentó vender jugadores a los Medias Rojas y a los Yankees, por tres millones 500 mil dólares. Kühn bloqueó esa operación, alegando que era perjudicial para el beisbol.

Intervino Cuando el Récord de Aaron

Cuando comenzaba la temporada de 1974, Hank Aaron había acumulado 713 jonrones, le faltaba uno para empatar a Babe Ruth. Los Bravos iban a sentarlo en la serie inaugural, en Cincinnati, para que tratara de empatar y superar el récord en Atlanta.

Kühn se enteró y obligó a alinear Aaron en dos de los tres juegos en Cincinnati. El hombre empató el récord en su primer turno de la temporada. Y lo superó, ya en Atlanta.

Los Negros en el Hall de la Fama

Al llegar a la oficina del comisionado, en 1969, Kühn comenzó a trabajar para que abrieran las puertas del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown a los peloteros negros.

El primero en ser elevado fue Leroy Satchel Paige, en 1971. Ahora han sido 33 los estadounidenses de las Ligas Negras en Cooperstown, solo los de Estados Unidos y de las Ligas Negras.

Kühn y el Consumo de Drogas en MLB

A fines de 1979, descubrió peloteros consumidores de drogas: Darrell Porter, Willie Wilson, Jerry Martin, Willie Aikens, Vida Blue, Ferguson Jenkins, Keith Hernández, Dave Parker, Dale Berra.

Tras el Beisbol, Muy Activo Kühn

Al retirarse del beisbol, Kühn fue ejecutivo de varias empresas. Murió en el St. Luke Hospital, de Jacksonville, Florida, víctima de neumonía, el 15 de marzo de 2007. Había cumplido 80 años.

Los Comisionados Después de Kühn

Peter Ueberroth hasta 1988; A. Barlett Giamatti, hasta 1989; Fay Vincent, hasta 1992; Bud Selig, hasta 2015; Manfred, dice que hasta 2028.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

