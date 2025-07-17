A Mayweather Prodigy Gets Another Opportunity

Image Credit: @realjosephbrown on Instagram

NEW YORK, NY — After a TKO victory against Ezequiel Duran on March 22nd, Joseph “The Prodigy” Brown is looking to improve his 5-0 record Saturday on the Premier Boxing Champions’ event that features eight-division champion and Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao returning against champion Marrio Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

The 18-year-old super welterweight will be showcased at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. His work ethic impressed a legend, Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0), the retired champion in five different weight classes. He ultimately welcomed Brown to his side of fame when he was 16-years-old.

The first and only Canadian professional fighter signed to Mayweather Promotions, raised with the involvement of a father with a martial arts background, Brown was easily exposed to combat sports that eventually led him to success very early in his career.

“I ain’t really had much of a choice, so I just grew up doing it,” said Brown. “After winning a couple of nationals, maybe when I was around 12 or 13 years old, I kind of figured, at this point, I’m actually really good at this and I wanna make a career out of it. I kept going and kept pushing hard, here I am today, at 18 years old.”

It was a dream come true when Brown was doing his thing at the gym that got him to where he is now with Mayweather Promotions. Fighter or not, it’s not a walk in the park to “wow” Floyd, but whatever Brown did, worked.

“Floyd’s been one of my favorite fighters since I started boxing,” he said. “To be signed with him now is just surreal, unbelievable. When I was 16 is the first time I met Floyd in his gym. We started talking and he came to the gym a lot that week, so throughout that week, he got to see me train and got to corner me while I sparred. I remembered him telling me that I was gonna be a World Champion and he was gonna take good care of me, and I got my contract not too long later.”

“There I was, 16 years old with a contract from Mayweather Promotions to then here I am now, 5-0, fought on PBC cards. It’s like a dream come true.”

Canada’s “Prodigy” just keeps turning his dreams into a reality, making history to be the first and only Canadian with TMT and mentioned, “that’s like history in itself,” when asked how it feels to be signed to Mayweather Promotions and being a fighter in PBC cards. But it didn’t stop there as he is fighting on a card with a legend in Pacquiao.

He went on and said, “it’s a lot of history being made. Manny Pacquiao, of course, is a living legend. I’m pretty sure the first world title fight I’ve ever seen in person was one of Manny Pacquiao’s fights. To go from watching him and seeing him as my world title experience to fighting in his undercard is crazy.”

A lot of dreams were manifested from the young star. When asked about the dream arena he’d like to fight at, it’s the venue this Saturday. Another dream came true. But one thing is certain, his faith in God. His claim has placed a mark to stardom and on the same boxing card with Pacquiao.

“My relationship with God is really strong,” he revealed. “I’ve had highs, I’ve had a lot of lows. But God has been there with me through it all. So, I give Him all the glory and all the praise, always. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for Him. Yes, I’m talented for my age but there’s a lot of hardworking young people that are also talented just like me, but they’re not in the position that I’m in.”

With everything he knows now, around the big names in boxing with all of the accomplishments he has, Brown would tell his 10-year old-self, “to keep training hard, listen to your father, and don’t give up. It’s all going to pay off one day.”

“I’m ready to get in there, I’ve had a long and hard training camp,” he says. “And sometimes it gets to a point where you’re just in camp and you’re like, yo, I just want to fight now. So, I’ve been at that point for a while, I’m just counting the days.”

The next step to further that career is Saturday when he opposes 2-0 Aaron Watson.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports