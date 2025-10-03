A Yankee Celebratory Clinch As Red Sox Head Home

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The Yankees celebrated in their home clubhouse after disposing of the Red Sox in their best-of-three AL Wild Card series. And the 4-0 win Thursday evening was decisive, a champagne celebration that resembled a World Series victory.

Then again that is the goal, returning to the World Series and winning their first one since 2009. Forgive those who despise these constant spraying of the bubbly for a playoff clinch or Wild Card win. Yours truly one of them will never understand but this was special.

So they deserved to have a wild celebration and finally beat the Red Sox in the postseason after three previous attempts that goes back to the 2004 ALCS. And for now won’t feel a sting because the opposing team did not celebrate on their home turf.

And the 48, 833 who stood and cheered from the first pitch did not want to witness the Yankees eliminated from the postseason. In fact manager Aaron Boone and his team after dropping Game 1 Tuesday in the Bronx reiterated there was the next day.

And the Yankees became the first team to win the Wild Card Series after losing the first game in the new postseason format, which in itself had cause for a raucous celebration. And of course a team with momentum, as the Yankees have shown, is destined to take this ride to consecutive World Series appearances. But with little time to keep the celebration going, the Yankees took a team photo on the field, quickly dressed, and boarded buses to the airport.

A best-of-five ALDS meeting with division champion Toronto is next on Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees return to the Bronx and host the Blue Jays for a Game 3 Tuesday night and perhaps a Game 4 Wednesday with Toronto earning home field advantage.

“I have talked to you guys (media) a lot over the last several weeks how good of a club we have now at this time of year,” said Boone. “You go into that best of three and it is pressure filled. Against the team that you know so well and is your rival and they win Game 1.”

“You know, these guys just kept playing. Honestly, going into the night for me personally, it felt like as pressure-packed game as I have ever been in, as a player, manager, going into World Series, that’s clinching to go into a World Series, just because the context in my brain of what I think our team is”

He added, “A great opponent. A storied opponent. Here, down one. The boys answered the bell and played great baseball these couple days.”

Indeed the Yankees have been the better team. They were again in this decisive game. The story, though rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler striking out 12 with eight scoreless innings on five hits. He was in control, thriving on the moment, a fastball that had the Red Sox looking for answers.

A historic outing for another Yankees pitcher, a franchise record for strikeouts in a postseason game. The first in Major League history to toss at least 8.0 scoreless innings and record at least 12 strikeouts without allowing a walk in a postseason game.

“We needed to be perfect tonight because he was perfect,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “The stuff is outstanding. He was under control. That was electric.”

More than electric and historic, Schlittler with 14 regular season starts were the fifth fewest by a Yankees pitcher prior to a first postseason start. The fourth rookie pitcher for the Yankees to start a winner-take-all playoff game.

He was the first to be doused with the bubbly. Fellow teammates Amed Rosario, José Caballero, Jasson Domínguez, and Fernando Cruz (the Latino contingent) surrounded Schlittler. They doused the champagne and the celebration continued.

“I’m a competitor,” the rookie pitcher said. “I’m going to go out there and make sure I shut them down. You know Boston fans. It’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home,” citing his roots as a Walpole, Massachusetts native.

Though the 24-year-old righty was never projected to be in the Yankees rotation, or for that matter envisioned being a part of this storied rivalry and starting a postseason game. He pitched 73 innings and finished with a 2.96 ERA, and should earn a start in the upcoming ALDS and if the Yankees continue this postseason run.

He grew up learning more about the intense Yankees-Red Sox rivalry and made history being a part of it.

“You feel dominant out there,” he said. “I didn’t really know how many strikeouts I was at, but it’s a good feeling being able to put those guys away. I always think I have a good composure, and that’s something I am able to handle really well at the big league level. So for me it’s just kind of sticking to my routine and not thinking too much between each inning.”

And the composure remained after Boone sent him back to pitch in the eighth inning. Was there any thought of going the complete route? That was put to rest when closer David Bedner put a wrap to the series and Red Sox season in the ninth.

But the Yankees run continues.

They expect to handle the Blue Jays with momentum and confidence, a team from mid August that has seen everything come together. No home runs again from Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton, both had a quiet series.

Instead excellent pitching and a rookie pitcher who became a star in the postseason. Buses left the Bronx, bubbly still in their hands. The Yankees feel they are a step closer to another World Series.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports