Abuses of ESPN and Commissioner Manfred – Abusos de ESPN y el Comisionado Manfred 

“I don’t ask for anything because I need nothing… Since I have nothing, and I want nothing more”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Finally, is Jesús Luzardo Peruvian, Venezuelan, or American?

The Answer: Some people say he’s Venezuelan, because he’s the son of Venezuelan parents. He was born in Lima on September 30, 1997, but has only been in Peru and Venezuela for a few days, as the family settled here in Florida when the boy was just one year old. So Jesús has lived in Parkland for 26 of his 27 years. He studied English there and graduated in 2016. He learned to play baseball there.

He was signed by the Nationals, but never played for them. He reached the majors with the Athletics and has also pitched for the Marlins and now with the Phillies. His best language is English, and his passport is from the United States.

Jackie’s Week

We celebrate Jackie Robinson Week now, because Tuesday marked the 78th anniversary of his arrival to the Dodgers, seeking to end discrimination in the Major Leagues. But this year, the Dodgers don’t have a single Black American on their roster.

Manager Dave Roberts is of mixed race, the son of a Black American and a Japanese mother; Mookie Betts is of mixed race, Black and white; and Teoscar Hernández is Dominican, from Cotui.

You’re doing bad, guys, doing bad!

Altuve’s Foul

Jose Altuve’s hit off Kyle Hendricks of the Angels would have been the Venezuelan’s fourth home run of the season in the past. The umpires agreed it was fair.

But the video review showed that it wasn’t; the ball sailed inches past the left field post. They ruled out what they thought was a home run.

ESPN and Manfred’s Abuse

That in the middle of a game, with the pitcher throwing to home plate, they put a microphone on defensive players to interview them is a ridiculous abuse of sports and entertainment.

Nico Hoerner, Cubs second baseman, was being interviewed like this, in the middle of a game against the Dodgers. The batter hit a popped up just behind second base, and Nico couldn’t catch it because he was focused on ESPN.

How would the enterocolitis sit with Cubs fans?

“The most used word in the United States right now: tariff”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Abusos de ESPN y el Comisionado Manfred

“No pido nada porque nada necesito… Ya que nada tengo, y no quiero nada más”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Por fin, Jesús Luzardo, ¿es peruano, venezolano o estadounidense?

La Respuesta: Algunos publican que es venezolano, por ser hijo de venezolanos. Nació en Lima, el 30 de septiembre de 1997, pero ha estado solo días en Perú y en Venezuela, ya que la familia se estableció aquí, en Florida, cuando el niño había cumplido solo un año. Así que ha vivido Jesús en Parkland, 26 de sus 27 años de edad, allí estudió en inglés y se graduó en 2016, allí aprendió a jugar beisbol.

Allí lo firmaron los Nationals, pero no llegó a jugar con ellos. Llegó a las Mayores con los Atléticos y también ha lanzado para Marlins y ahora con los Phillies. El idioma que mejor habla es el inglés y su pasaporte es de Estados Unidos.

Semana de Jackie

La Semana de Jackie Robinson la celebramos ahora, porque el martes se cumplieron 78 años de su llegada a los Dodgers, para acabar con la discriminación en Grandes Ligas. Pero este año, los Dodgers no tienen ni un negro estadounidense en su roster.

El mánager, Dave Roberts es mestizo, hijo de estadounidense negro y japonesa; Mookie Betts es mestizo, negro con blanca; y Teoscar Hernández es dominicano, de Cotui.

¡Van mal, muchachos, van mal!

El Foul de Altuve

El batazo de José Altuve frente a Kyle Hendricks, de los Angelinos, hubiera sido el cuarto jonrón de la campaña por el venezolano en épocas pasadas. Los umpires estaban de acuerdo en que había sido fair.

Pero la revisión del video demostró que no, la bola pasó centímetros del lado izquierdo del poste del left field. Anularon lo que creían jonrón.

Abuso de ESPN y Manfred

Que en pleno juego, lanzado el pitcher para home, le pongan un micrófono a peloteros a la defensiva, para entrevistarlos, es un abuso ridículo contra el deporte y el espectáculo.

Nico Hoerner, segunda base de los Cachorros, era entrevistado así, en plena acción de juego frente a los Dodgers. Elevaron flaicito detrás de la segunda y Nico no pudo atraparlo, porque estaba concentrado en ESPN.

¿Cómo le quedaría la enterocolitis a los fanáticos de los Cachorros?

“La palabra más usada ahora en Estados Unidos: tariff (arancel o impuesto)”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5