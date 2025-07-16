All Star Drama And Second Half Expectations

Image Credit: MLB/George Napolitano and Bill Menzel - Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Let’s regroup and overcome a Tuesday night in Atlanta that preserved a tradition and continued to keep MLB as the premier All-Star Game among the major sports leagues. In all my years of covering baseball and the All-Star Game, the Midsummer Classic had an unexpected ending this time around.

A derby like swing-off to determine an outcome. There wasn’t a need for extra innings or ghost runners at second base to decide who wins the 2025 ASG. Instead, an unprecedented swing after nine-innings of a tied game. The players instituted this format after their last collective bargaining agreement to assure they could move on to their next destination sooner. Look in the dugouts. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were gone from the ballpark as quick as the home run balls the participants hit, both would have been perfect swings and a climax fit for MLB.

Two more days of rest and relaxation, a second half of the season that resumes Friday. And that unprecedented home run swing from Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber to assure a National League win over the American League, though the record book will always say 6-6 after nine innings but technically, a 7-6 win.

No winning or losing pitcher and just a home run derby swing-off. Welcome to baseball 2025, and despite Mets’ Pete Alonso three run home run that gave the NL a lead in the sixth inning, he did not come home with the All-Star game MVP, instead it was Schwarber and that could have been an injustice.

Regardless, the second half of 2025 baseball is here. A trade deadline in two weeks can change roster complexions of teams in that hunt for a World Series championship in late October. Here we are at the midpoint:

AL East leader: Toronto Blue Jays–2.0 games over NY Yankees

AL Central leader: Detroit Tigers–11.5 games over Minnesota Twin

AL West leader: Houston Astros–5.0 games over Seattle Mariners

NL East leader: Philadelphia Phillies–0.5 games over NY Mets

NL Central leader: Chicago Cubs–1.0 games over Milwaukee Brewers

NL West leader: Los Angeles Dodgers–5.5 games over San Diego Padres

Of course, the AL and NL Wild Card positions for the postseason always retains interest, six spots (three from each league) and expected to go down to the wire that MLB has always asked for.

NL Wild Card:

Milwaukee Brewers: +4.0

New York Mets: +2.5

San Diego Padres: –

San Francisco Giants: 0.5 GB

St. Louis Cardinals: 1.5 GB

Cincinnati Reds: 2.5 GB

Arizona Diamondbacks: 5.5 GB

AL Wild Card:

New York Yankees: +2.0

Boston Red Sox: +1.0

Seattle Mariners: –

Tampa Bay Rays: 1.5 GB

Texas Rangers: 3.5 GB

Los Angeles Angels: 4.0 GB

Minnesota Twins: 4.0 GB

Kansas City Royals: 4.5 GB

Cleveland Guardians: 4.5 GB

The AL race to the postseason and all teams in that field stand a chance, though pitching and momentum will prevail. Very probable two teams in the central division could nail final spots. The National League picture is easier to comprehend, though the Mets and Phillies are expected to battle wire-to-wire until Game 162 and probably, it’s either one of them as the NL East division winner heading to the October postseason.

So what can be other expectations in the second half? Judge, a possible Triple Crown, another AL MVP not out of the realm. Seattle Mariners’ catcher Cal Raleigh battling Judge for the AL home run crown, the first catcher to hit 38 dingers at the break.

Ohtani, the National League MVP favorite and Chicago Cubs’ outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, former Mets first round pick, as well. Meanwhile Javier Báez who had a brief and controversial run with the Mets, is heading towards AL Comeback Player of the Year with the Tigers, a team that continues to be a difficult team to overtake. The Cubs with Crow-Armstrong, a part of the deal to Chicago from New York, score runs, pitch, and if they eliminate their fielding errors they can play deep baseball in October.

Jacob deGrom is pitching and with a fastball as his strikeout pitch, though showing more efficiency with breaking balls and with a 2.20 ERA over his last eight starts keeping the Rangers in the playoff hunt, also a 2.32 ERA, fourth in baseball, an AL Comeback Player of the Year candidate with Báz. Paul Skenes of the Pirates is a NL Cy Young Award favorite along with Zack Wheeler of the Phillies. Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.33 ERA), the AL Cy Young Award favorite, a Tigers ace and part of their first half success.

The Rays are young, Blue Jays unexpectedly surpassed the Yankees, and the Red Sox ended the half with a 10-game winning streak. The Yanks have to be more consistent if they want to ward off the Jays, Rays, and Red Sox.

And the Yankees will reinforce their bullpen at the trade deadline, while also hoping Max Fried does not miss his starts with a lingering blister to a finger.

Rookie of the Year watch with Jacob Wilson (Athletics-AL) and Caleb Durbin (Brewers-NL), a team also with surprisingly good starting pitching and not ready to surrender the NL Central to the Cubs.

I won’t be the prognosticator here and pick division and Wild Card winners, let them decide that on the field. Though most baseball personnel and scouts I speak with overwhelmingly respond with Tigers, Dodgers, Mets, Cubs. And of course the Yankees. GM Brian Cashman will be actively trading at the deadline for reinforcements.

No, I don’t envision a Yankees-Mets Subway Series. Though I do see both New York teams in the postseason.

And if I had to pick the final two standing, the Dodgers and Tigers are World Series bound.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

