Angels Sneak By Reds In 2-1 Series Finale Win

Image Credit: Francisco Rodriguez/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — Cincinnati looked for the sweep Wednesday night in Anaheim and continue to stay close to the Mets for the third and final spot in the NL Wild Card race. The Mets had 37 games left, and the Reds have 35 before first pitch Wednesday as there is plenty of time for things to swing either way for these two clubs, but the Reds’ priority is to focus on who they will play down the stretch, and this week, it was the Angels.

On Tuesday night, Cincinnati, led by longtime winning manager Terry Francona and 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz, almost gave it away, allowing the Halos to come back from a 4-1 deficit and tie it in the eighth inning before the Reds scored two runs in the final inning to regain the lead.

Despite their record, the Angels never seem to quit and have developed a winning attitude this season. For any chance of completing a sweep, Francona, De La Cruz, and company knew it would be a challenge.

To kick off the series finale, two former Nippon Professional Baseball players started the game in Angels’ Yusei Kikuchi, 6-8, 3.52 ERA, and the Reds’ Nick Martinez, 10-9, 4.73 ERA.

The Reds scored first on a double by Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was then driven in by Noelvi Marte, Cotui, Dominican Republic, who singled him home.

The Angels got on the board in the next inning on a Yoán Moncada, Cienfuegos, Cuba, solo 394-foot home run to center field on an 0-2 count, tying the score at 1-1.

Martinez kept the Angel hitters off balance and gave the Reds innings, leaving with a line of six unnings pitched, two hits, one run, one earned run, one walk, and seven strikeouts. Kikuchi was equally sharp, leaving with a line of seven innings pitched, one run, one earned, zero walks, and four strikeouts.

The game remained 1-1 in what turned out to be a pitchers’ duel between the two starters tonight.

The Halos would take the lead in the eighth inning on a lead-off double by Bryce Teodosio, followed by a RBI-single by Luis Rengifo, Naguanagua, Venezuela.

Closing the door on Cincinnati was Angels’ Luis García, putting the Reds down in order in the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss that cost them a needed win as they remain one game back of the Mets for that last spot in the NL Wild Card race.

