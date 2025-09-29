Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Wild Card Series Announced

Image Credit: Latino Sports

Four Wild Card Series Games Scheduled Each Day from Tuesday-Thursday; All Wild Card Series Games on ESPN Platforms

Major League Baseball today announced the complete broadcast schedule for the 2025 Wild Card Series. The 2025 Postseason will have four Wild Card Series games scheduled each day from Tuesday through Thursday under a best-of-three format, all available on ESPN’s family of networks.

The MLB Wild Card Series will be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2025 MLB Postseason games, beginning with the Wild Card Series. In addition, MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage of the Wild Card Series.

The 2025 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

POTENTIAL SLIDES

For Any Three-Game Scenarios on Thursday, October 2nd:

1. If the DET @ CLE series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

2. If the SD @ CHC series is over, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

b. BOS @ NYY remains at 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

c. CIN @ LAD remains at 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN.

3. If the BOS @ NYY series is over, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. on ESPN).

b. SD @ CHC moves to 6:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC).

c. CIN @ LAD remains at 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN.

4. If the CIN @ LAD series is over, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. on ESPN).

b. SD @ CHC moves to 5:08 p.m. ET/4:08 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC).

c. BOS @ NYY moves to 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

For Any Two-Game Scenarios on Thursday, October 2nd:

1. If the DET @ CLE and BOS @ NYY series end, then:

a. SD @ CHC remains at 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC.

b. CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

2. If the DET @ CLE and SD @ CHC series end, then:

a. BOS @ NYY moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

b. CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

3. If the DET @ CLE and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

a. SD @ CHC remains at 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC.

b. BOS @ NYY moves to 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

4. If the SD @ CHC and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

b. BOS @ NYY moves to 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

5. If the BOS @ NYY and SD @ CHC series end, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

b. CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

6. If the BOS @ NYY and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

a. DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

b. SD @ CHC moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC).

For Any One-Game Scenarios on Thursday, October 2nd:

1. If there is only one game, then it will be scheduled at 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN

