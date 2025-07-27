Letters from Beyond: From Arnold “Chick” Gandil to Lucas Giolito – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Arnold “Chick” Gandil para Lucas Giolito

My admired Lucas:

I’m glad you’ve denounced the harassment you face from gamblers.

And yes, I, a first baseman for the White Sox, organized the sale of seven other players, plus myself, to gamblers in the 1919 World Series against the Reds. We were favorites and lost in eight games. That Series was a nine-game series.

I made that mistake out of hunger, since the team’s owner, Charles Cominskey, was paying me only four thousand dollars for the season.

That happened 106 years ago, when the commissioner didn’t even exist. But how is it possible that this harassment, which you say other players also suffer, exists now?

We’re going backwards. Professional baseball was banned in Las Vegas, and now the Athletics are moving to that gambling paradise; Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle were banned from baseball by Commissioner Bowie Kühn simply for appearing in a casino commercial; and now Commissioner Rob Manfred is promoting baseball in Las Vegas, the casino hub; gamblers weren’t allowed in the stadiums. Now Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets, is building two casino buildings next to Citi Field, on the land formerly occupied by Shea Stadium; and five online gambling companies operate freely in all the stadiums in the minors, majors, and related leagues.

Meanwhile, Pete Rose, now dead, who only bet on his team to win, remains out of the Hall of Fame.

You have no reason to sell yourself out to anyone for nothing. In nine seasons, at 31 years old, you’ve compiled a winning record of 67-64, you earn $14 million each year, and you’ve earned $60,128,000 over your entire career.

Do you know how much I received in total for my nine seasons? Well, $29,600.

Well, I was a humble first baseman, with a .277 batting average, but the best of our pitchers, Ed Cicote, with a record of 209-148, 3.26, even 20-12, 1.53 in 1917 and 29-7, 1.82 in 1919, earned $9,075 for the six months that year, 1919; and over his entire 14-year career, $42,005.

Of course, when I told him he’d get $10,000 of the $100,000 the gamblers were offering us, he didn’t hesitate to accept.

A hug, my dear Lucas…

Chick.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Arnold “Chick” Gandil para Lucas Giolito

Mi admirado Lucas:

Celebro que hayas denunciado el acoso a que te someten los apostadores.

Y sí, yo, primera base de los Medias Blancas, fui organizador de la venta a los apostadores de otros siete peloteros, más yo mismo, en la Serie Mundial de 1919, frente a los Rojos. Éramos favoritos y perdimos en ocho juegos. Esa Serie era a nueve.

Aquel error lo cometí por hambre, ya que el dueño del equipo, Charles Cominskey, me pagaba apenas cuatro mil dólares por la temporada.

Ocurría hace 106 años, cuando ni el comisionado existía. Pero, ¿cómo es posible que ahora haya ese acoso, que dices también padecen otros peloteros?

Vamos en retroceso. Estaba prohibido en Las Vegas el beisbol profesional, y ahora los Atléticos se mudarán a ese paraíso de las apuestas; Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle fueron expulsados del beisbol, por el comisionado Bowie Kühn, solo por aparecer en el comercial de un casino; y ahora el comisionado, Rob Manfred le hace propaganda al beisbol en Las Vegas, feria de los casinos; no se aceptaban apostadores en los estadios, ahora Steve Cohen, el dueño de los Mets, construye dos edificios para casinos, al lado del Citi Field, en el terreno que ocupaba Shea Stadium; y cinco empresas de apuestas por internet, trabajan libremente en todos los estadios de las menores, las Mayores y anexas.

A la vez que Pete Rose, ya muerto, y quien solo apostó a que su equipo ganaba, sigue fuera del Hall de la Fama.

Tú no tienes motivos para venderte a nadie por nada. En nueve temporadas, a los 31 años de edad, has acumulado récord positivo, de 67-64, cobras 14 millones de dólares cada año y has cobrado en toda tu carrera 60 millones 128 mil dólares.

¿Sabes cuánto recibí en total por mis nueve temporadas?… Pues, 29,600 dólares.

Bueno, yo era un humilde primera base, con promedio al bate de .277, pero el mejor de nuestros pitchers, Ed Cicote, con récord de 209-148, 3.26, incluso 20-12, 1.53 en 1917 y 29-7, 1.82 en 1919, ganaba en ese año, 1919, 9,075 dólares por los seis meses; y en toda su carrera, de 14 años, 42,005 dólares.

Por supuesto cuando le dije que le tocarían $10 mil de los 100 mil dólares que los apostadores nos daban, no lo pensó para aceptar.

Un abrazo, mi querido Lucas…

Chick.