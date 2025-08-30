Celebrity Basketball & Family Health Day – A 33 Year Tradition for Sports & Health

Image Credit: Hoops in the Sun/Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — In communities like the South Bronx, few events can last for decades. Poverty strains resources, shifting demographics reshape neighborhoods, and the physical and mental health of community organizers—most of whom are volunteers—often makes long-term continuity difficult.

That’s why Latino Sports is especially proud to celebrate another milestone year of its signature community tradition: the Celebrity Basketball & Family Health Day, taking place tomorrow, Sunday, August 31st, at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Most people know Latino Sports for its prestigious LatinoMVP Awards, created in 1990 after many felt that Texas Rangers outfielder Rubén Sierra had been unfairly overlooked for the 1989 American League MVP by the BBWAA.

Thirty-five years later, the LatinoMVP Awards remain the oldest and most respected national awards for Latino players in Major League Baseball.

But fewer know about another longstanding tradition: the Celebrity Basketball & Family Health Day, now celebrating its 33rd year of bringing together sports, culture, and health for the Bronx community.

Every last Sunday in August, Latino Sports has hosted this event at Orchard Beach, promoting unity, pride, and wellness under the banner that everyone in our community is a celebrity.

The day features several basketball matchups:

• The “Bragging Rights Trophy” Game—A spirited face-off between BronxNet Cable and Latino Sports, with teams made up of students, seniors, teachers, administrators, and volunteers.

• The Legends Game—A beloved matchup organized by El Barrio community organizer and basketball coach, Santos Negrón is a game between the Puerto Rican Legends, made up of seniors who once played in Puerto Rico’s leagues, and the Harlem Legends, veterans of iconic Harlem tournaments and streetball courts. These contests put friendship first, but competition always follows.

Equally important is the Family Health Day component. The Bronx has long ranked last among New York State’s 62 counties in health outcomes, while also being home to the nation’s poorest urban congressional district. In response, BronxCare Hospital Center supports the event by bringing its Mobile Health Unit, offering free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

For some residents, it is the only medical check-up they receive all year. The event also emphasizes the importance of exercise and healthy living habits.

Entertainment has always been a highlight. Over the years, the courts have seen appearances from Bronx and Latino icons including Fat Joe, Big Pun, Ivy Queen, Magic Juan, La Bruja, Congressman José Serrano, Tito Nieves, Ray Sepúlveda, Tito Puente, and former NBA star Felipe López, among others.

The games are played on the Joe “Pops” Cruz Basketball Courts, named after a trailblazer who dedicated his life to providing quality, Latino-run basketball programs for young people across the city.

His vision lives on through his sons, the Cruz brothers, Joe and Randy, who continue his legacy with Hoops in the Sun.

For 33 years, Latino Sports has proudly carried forward this event—an enduring celebration of community, culture, and health in the Bronx.

A special thanks to our community sponsors, BronxCare Medical Center, GOYA, NY Yankees, NYC Parks Department, NYPD, Hoops in the Sun, BronxNet & Malta India.

