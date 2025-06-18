Coaches and staff announced for 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Image Credit: MLB

Hall of Fame Manager and Former Braves All-Star Joe Torre to Return to Dugout as Honorary American League Coach; Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Also Invites Stephen Vogt of the Guardians to AL Staff; Brian Snitker of the Host Braves and Clayton McCullough of the Marlins to Join Dave Roberts’ National League Coaching Staff

Major League Baseball announced the honorary coaches and staffs who will be a part of the 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, to be played on Tuesday, July 15th at Truist Park in Atlanta. American League manager Aaron Boone of the reigning AL Champion New York Yankees has invited four-time World Series-winning manager and Hall of Famer Joe Torre to serve as an honorary coach along with Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt alongside the Yankees’ coaching staff in the AL dugout.

National League manager Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers has asked 2021 World Series-winning manager Brian Snitker of the host Atlanta Braves and first-year manager Clayton McCullough of the Miami Marlins to serve as honorary coaches alongside the Dodgers’ coaching staff for the NL.

Boone, who was an All-Star in 2003, will make his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic as a manager or coach. Currently in his eighth year as manager of the Yankees, Boone has led New York to three AL East Division titles and six Postseason appearances. He will become the club’s first manager to lead the AL All-Star squad since Joe Girardi at the 2010 All-Star Game. Vogt, who played for the Braves in 2021, is the reigning AL Manager of the Year after leading the Guardians to an AL Central Division title and to the American League Championship Series in his first year at the helm in 2024. Vogt, who was a two-time All-Star during his playing career (2015-16), will make his first coaching appearance at the Midsummer Classic.

Torre, who currently serves MLB as Special Assistant to the Commissioner, managed 29 seasons in the Major Leagues and ranks fifth all-time with 2,326 managerial wins. He led the Yankees to four World Series titles, six AL pennants, and 12 Postseason appearances in his 12 years as manager from 1996-2007. The two-time AL Manager of the Year also guided the New York Mets (1977-81), the Braves (1982-84), the St. Louis Cardinals (1990-95) and the Dodgers (2008-10). In 2013, Torre managed Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before serving as the general manager for Team USA during their championship run at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Prior to his managing career, Torre played 18 seasons in the Majors for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves (1960-68), the Cardinals (1969-74) and the Mets (1975-77). The nine-time All-Star compiled a .297 batting average, 2,342 hits and 252 home runs, and was the 1971 NL Most Valuable Player. Following his managing career, Torre served as MLB’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations from 2011-2014, and MLB’s Chief Baseball Officer beginning in 2014 until being named to his current role in February 2020. Torre managed six AL All-Star teams, tied with fellow Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for fourth-most all-time behind Hall of Famers Casey Stengel (10), Walter Alston (9) and Joe McCarthy (7).

Roberts will manage the NL All-Star squad for a fourth time after leading the team in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Currently in his 10th season as manager of the Dodgers, the 2004 World Series Champion has guided Los Angeles to a pair of World Series titles (2020 and 2024) while leading the club to the Postseason in each of his previous nine seasons along with four NL pennants and eight NL West Division crowns.

Roberts earned the NL Manager of the Year Award in his first season with the team in 2016. Snitker, who is in his 10th season as manager of the Braves, will return to the NL dugout for a third time after serving on Roberts’ staff at the 2019 Midsummer Classic and managing the squad in 2022. Under Snitker’s guidance, the Braves won the 2021 World Series, have made seven consecutive Postseason appearances and claimed six NL East Division titles. McCullough, who was named manager of the Marlins last November, spent the previous four seasons as first base coach of the Dodgers under Roberts. Prior to his coaching career, McCullough played in 104 Minor League games across four seasons after being drafted by Cleveland in the 22nd round of the 2002 Draft.

The athletic trainers for the American League will be Tim Lentych of the Yankees and Jeremiah Randall of the Houston Astros. Josh Cuffe of the Athletics will serve as the AL’s strength and conditioning coach, while Fred Stone of the Braves will be the AL’s clubhouse manager. The NL’s athletic trainers will be George Poulis of the Braves and Chris Conroy of the Cardinals. Brad Scott of the Braves will manage the NL’s strength and conditioning, while Calvin Minasian of the Braves will serve as the NL’s clubhouse manager.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-15th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB and on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports