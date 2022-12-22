Correa going to the Mets not the Giants – Correa a los Mets no a los Gigantes 

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood”… The Wheel of Fortune.

Question of the Week: Everyone in baseball knows that Scott Boras is the best known baseball agent. But, just this winter, how much are the contracts he has signed?

The Answer: Since the end of October, Boras has signed, among others, four nine-digit negotiations, and the total that these and the other players placed by him will receive, only in the last 90 days, reaches 1.4 billion dollars, of which corresponds to four percent, five million, 600 thousand.

The thing about the Argentine soccer narrator, Andrés Cantor, in the World Cup final, made me pity, compassion, solidarity.

A man of that age, today turns 60, with 42 years in front of the microphone, crying in the air like a rabid girl and whispering, not shouting, “goool”, the same as the other narrators shout, that is to say without personality . He also sobbed in battle with the mucus, stammering, because he did not yell: “Argentina champion, Argentina champion.”

Most of us who see and hear that channel regret that the World Cup ended like this. And I warn you that, in addition to being a Telemundo viewer, I wanted Argentina to win… Poor us, the Telemundo viewers!

“Each snowflake and each love story are always different”… Anonymous

Buck Showalter of the Mets is one of the best managers in Major League Baseball. But Miguel Cairo, at 48 years of age, has been hired by the Citi Field team, to be a big manager in the future. As infield coordinator in the minors, he’ll be connected to most big leaguers for years to come.

Last minute! The presentation of the Puerto Rican shortstop, Carlos Correa, will not be in San Francisco, as announced for the day before yesterday, but in Flushing, New York, one of these days.

Because, instead of a Giant, the 29-year-old will be a Met, some 5,000 kilometers to the east, where they have signed him for 315 million dollars for 12 years. The Giants had announced him for 13 seasons for 350 million, but they did not want him due to a waist injury. The New York club does not care the same sick as healthy.

Francisco Lindor will continue as shortstop for the Mets. Correa will play third base.

The Twins paid Carlos $35.1 million this year.

“Those who don’t like good humor don’t like life”… Kotepa Delgado.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Correa a los Mets no a los Gigantes

“Los olores de la Navidad son los olores de la niñez”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.

La Pregunta de la Semana: Ya todos en el beisbol sabemos, que Scott Boras es el agente de peloteros más conocido. Pero, sólo en este invierno, ¿a cuánto ascienden los contratos que ha firmado?.

La Respuesta: Desde fines de octubre, Boras ha firmado entre otras, cuatro negociaciones de nueve dígitos, y el total que recibirán esos y los demás jugadores colocados por él, sólo en los últimos 90 días, llega a mil 400 millones de dólares, de los cuales le corresponde el cuatro por ciento, cinco millones, 600 mil.

Lo del narrador argentino de fútbol, Andrés Cantor, en el final de la Copa del Mundo, me produjo lástima, compasión, solidaridad.

Un señor de esa edad, justamente hoy cumple sus 60, con 42 años ante el micrófono, llorando en el aire como una niña rabiosa y susurrando, que no gritando, “goool”, lo mismo que gritan los demás narradores, es decir sin personalidad. Además sollozaba en batalla con los mocos, al balbucear, porque no perifoneaba: “Argentina campeón, Argentina campeón”.

La mayoría de quienes vemos y oímos esa cadena, lamentamos que haya terminado así el Mundial. Y advierto que, además de ser yo televidente de Telemundo, quería que ganara Argentina… ¡Pobres de nosotros, los telemundovidentes!.

“Siempre son diferentes cada copo de nieve y cada historia de amor”… Anónimo

Buck Showalter, de los Mets, es uno de los mejores mánagers de Grandes Ligas. Pero Miguel Cairo, a los 48 años de edad, ha sido contratado por el equipo de Citi Field, para que sea mánager grande en el futuro. Al ser coordinador de infielders en la menores, quedará conectado con la mayoría de los bigleaguers de los años por venir.

¡Última hora! La presentación del shortstop puertorriqueño, Carlos Correa, no será en San Francisco, como se anunciaba para anteayer, sino en Flushing, Nueva York, un día de estos.

Porque, en vez Gigante, el joven, de 29 años, será Mets, a unos cinco mil kilómetros hacia el este, donde lo han contratado por 315 millones de dólares para 12 años. Los Gigantes lo habían anunciado para 13 temporadas por 350 millones, pero no lo quisieron por lesionado de la cintura. Al club de Nueva York le da lo mismo enfermo que sano.

Francisco Lindor seguirá de shortstop de los Mets. Correa defenderá la tercera base.

Los Twins le pagaron 35 millones 100 mil dólares a Carlos este año.

“A quien no le gusta el buen humor, no le gusta la vida”… Kotepa Delgado.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

