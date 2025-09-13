Dodgers Welcome Phillies and Giants for Their Final Regular Season Homestand

The series against the National League East-leading Phillies will be a three-game set with 7:10 p.m. start times. Monday’s game will be on Freddie Freeman World Series Ring Night, sponsored by Budweiser. That night the Dodgers will join Major League Baseball in honoring Roberto Clemente Day, who is celebrated leaguewide for his career and dedication to community service.

Tuesday’s game features Dia de Los Dodgers presented by General Mills, where fans who purchase a special ticket pack will receive a themed jersey. It will also be Taco Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with specialty tacos available all throughout the ballpark. The series will close with Nurses Night, where fans who buy the ticket pack will obtain a unique baseball tee. The first 25,000 fans at this game will also receive a special Childhood Cancer Awareness rally towel courtesy of UCLA Health. Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and say “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball.”