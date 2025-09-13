Dodgers Welcome Phillies and Giants for Their Final Regular Season Homestand

LOS ANGELES, CA — Starting Monday, the Dodgers will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies (September 15-17) and the San Francisco Giants (September 18-21) for the last homestand of the year featuring seven action-packed games. Tickets remain available for all games at Dodgers.com/Tickets.
The series against the National League East-leading Phillies will be a three-game set with 7:10 p.m. start times. Monday’s game will be on Freddie Freeman World Series Ring Night, sponsored by Budweiser. That night the Dodgers will join Major League Baseball in honoring Roberto Clemente Day, who is celebrated leaguewide for his career and dedication to community service.
Tuesday’s game features Dia de Los Dodgers presented by General Mills, where fans who purchase a special ticket pack will receive a themed jersey. It will also be Taco Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with specialty tacos available all throughout the ballpark. The series will close with Nurses Night, where fans who buy the ticket pack will obtain a unique baseball tee. The first 25,000 fans at this game will also receive a special Childhood Cancer Awareness rally towel courtesy of UCLA Health. Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and say “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball.”
Friday’s game will be on Joe Davis Bobblehead Night, presented by 76. The figurine will feature a ball that, when touched, will play Davis’s iconic call of the Dodgers clinching the 2024 World Series win. The Branch Rickey Player and Pitcher of the Year will be awarded to the top minor league players, and the Dodgers will recognize season ticket members all night long for Member Appreciation Night. The night will close with a drone show “LoteriLA,” based on the Mexican board game Loteria. Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. start will be on Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead presented by Archer Meat Snacks.
It will also be La Gran Fiesta, presented by Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Spectrum, with family fun, live music, interactive games, player interviews and prizes. Fans will also see the presentation of the Roy Campanella Award, a distinction given to the Dodger player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership shown by the Hall of Fame catcher throughout his life and Dodger career. The series will close with Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. start, and prior to the game the Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award will be presented. The first 10,000 fans will receive Dodger trading cards presented by Decorté featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández. Following the game, the final Kids Run the Bases presented by General Mills will take place.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will continue its stadium fundraising opportunities to help fans give back while celebrating their team. Fans can support LADF by purchasing a 50/50 raffle ticket from sellers in pink aprons, shopping exclusive merchandise and memorabilia at the LADF Homebase Store, bidding on autographed items at Dodgers.com/Auctions, or purchasing personalized ribbon board messages at Dodgers.com/RibbonBoards.
In Centerfield Plaza, fans can create their own custom collectible Dodgers baseball trading card – available only at Dodger Stadium.
Only one giveaway item, per person, per valid ticket upon entering the stadium. A full list of promotions and a schedule for games next week are below:
Monday, September 15, 7:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Promotion: Freddie Freeman World Series Ring presented by Budweiser
- Anthem: Lulise
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Senior Lead Officer Gina Paialii
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ N.I.C.
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Joshua Minter
- Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Captain Ryan Chance – Los Angeles Fire Department
Tuesday, September 16, 7:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Ticket Pack: Dia de Los Dodgers jersey presented by General Mills
- Anthem: Stephanie Amoro
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Alec R. Esparza and Yvette Esparza
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Selectra, Taco Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer William Alexander
Wednesday, September 17, 7:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Ticket Pack: Nurses Night
- Anthem: Juliette Goglia
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Christie Omnes
Thursday, September 18, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants
- Promotion: Tyler Glasnow bobblehead presented by Nikaido
- Anthem: Stephanie Ferrett
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Ted Glasnow
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Ted Glasnow
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ 360
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Julian Magana
- Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Captain Manny White – Pasadena Fire Department
Friday, September 19, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants
- Promotion: Joe Davis bobblehead presented by 76
- Anthem: Johnny Stachela
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Charlotte & Blake Davis
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Mastercard
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Gusto Funk
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Army Sergeant Leslie Mirabella
- Postgame: LoteriLA drone show
Saturday, September 20, 6:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants
- Promotion: Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead presented by Archer Meat Snacks
- Anthem: Ralph Mauriello
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Kershaw Family
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Kershaw Family
Centerfield Plaza: La Gran Fiesta presented by Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Spectrum
DJ Carisma, Tecnica Arte y Folklore, Interview with Jose Mota & Luis Cruz
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Hannah Cooper
Sunday, September 21, 1:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants
- Promotion: Dodger trading cards presented by Decorté
- Anthem: Brandi Burkhardt
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Mickey Mouse
- It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Mickey Mouse
- Centerfield Plaza: DJ Lezlee
- Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: U.S. Army Colonel Steven Gutierrez
- Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by General Mills
