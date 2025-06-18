Eladio Carrión, Jordan Chiles, Druski, Jerry Lorenzo, Young Miko, Myke Towers, Quavo, Wisin Lead Off 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Presented By Geico

Image Credit: MLB

Yankees Legend and 2025 Hall of Famer inductee CC Sabathia Joins Softball Superstars Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley on the Diamond

Tickets Available Now for All-Star Saturday Doubleheader

Including the All-Star Futures Game and Celebrity Softball on July 12 at Truist Park

Major League Baseball today announced the first wave of participants for the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by GEICO: Two-Time Olympian and Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles, Atlanta native music icon Quavo, Latin music superstars Eladio Carrión, Young Miko, Myke Towers and Wisin, Comedian, actor and entrepreneur Druski, Fear of God luxury streetwear founder Jerry Lorenzo, Olympic Softball Gold Medalists Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley and Yankees Legend and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee CC Sabathia.

Taking place Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park, the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, benefitting the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America in celebration of its nearly 29 year partnership with Major League Baseball, brings together top names in sports and entertainment for a fun-filled, five-inning exhibition just days before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Fans with All-Star Saturday tickets can use them to attend both events of the doubleheader at Truist Park: the All-Star Futures Game at 4:00 p.m. and the Celebrity Softball Game immediately thereafter.

Jordan Chiles won Olympic gold with Team USA Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Games in the All-Around competition after winning a silver medal with the team during the 2020 Tokyo Games. A member of the UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team, Chiles has also won two Pac-12 titles, two Big Ten titles and three NCAA championships. This will be Chiles’ first appearance at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Quavo is an Atlanta native rapper, singer and entrepreneur best known for his work with his iconic rap group Migos. This year’s exhibition will mark Quavo’s third appearance in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game after he starred in both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the game. He has been featured on several top 10 hits and his group Migos hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, even tying The Beatles’ record for most simultaneous entries in the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. As an actor, he’s appeared in shows such as Atlanta, Ballers and Black-ish. In 2022, Quavo launched The Rocket Foundation, a charitable organization in memory of his nephew and longtime musical brother Takeoff, centered on violence prevention.

Druski is an acclaimed comedian, actor and entrepreneur who hails from Atlanta. He ascended to national prominence on social media with his “Coulda Been Records” sketches and Instagram Lives alongside Drake, Kevin Hart, etc. Since then, he has blossomed into a multihyphenate force, having self-produced hit shows like “Coulda Been Love” and “Coulda Been House,” and appeared in the comedic reboot of “House Party” and “Praise This.” Druski has been recognized for his comedic acumen, including being crowned by Complex as the No. 1 “Funniest Person on the Internet Right Now”, named to Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 List and The Hollywood Reporter’s Creator A-List, among many others.

Jerry Lorenzo is an American fashion designer and the founder of Fear of God, a brand defined by its meticulous attention to detail and refined fabrications, combining for a quiet yet intentional elegance and a renewed perspective on American design. Lorenzo was raised in Sacramento, West Palm Beach, and Chicago, following his father’s professional career as a Major League Baseball manager across the country. Growing up embedded within baseball and its culture, at Fear of God his designs regularly pay homage to his baseball upbringing. Since establishing the brand, Lorenzo has been celebrated as a pioneer within the fashion industry, earning accolades from institutions including the WSJ and Footwear News, while his influence has expanded through collaborations and partnerships with brands including Nike, New Era, Vans, Converse, adidas, the NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball. Lorenzo is making his third appearance in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game and is defending his 2019 MVP Award.

Eladio Carrión is a multi-platinum, Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter who has solidified his place as one of the leading figures in Latin Trap and Reggaeton. Known for his versatility and exceptional freestyle skills, he has had five albums reach the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, amassing over 5.9 billion digital streams and 8.5 billion views on YouTube. Eladio has collaborated with global icons such as 50 Cent, Bad Bunny, Big Sean, Daddy Yankee, Future, Jessie Reyez, Karol G, Lil Wayne and Quavo. His latest album, “DON KBRN”, debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Debuts chart, and also topped Apple Music’s Latin Albums chart. He recently announced a world tour beginning August 27, with over 32 stops across the U.S., Mexico and Latin America.

Young Miko is a GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-nominated global star who has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the Latin urban genre. Hailing from Añasco, Puerto Rico, Young Miko has reshaped the Latin music landscape with her genre-defying style, clever Spanglish lyricism and infectious tracks. With over 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 19 million followers across social media, she has collaborated with key players in the music industry like Bad Bunny, Karol G and more. She made history as the first Puerto Rican woman to perform on Coachella’s main stage and made her Paris Fashion Week debut, further cementing her presence in the world of high fashion. Beyond music, she made her acting debut as the voice of a character in Rob Edwards’ animated sneaker-themed movie, “Sneaks,” alongside a star-studded cast led by Anthony Mackie and Martin Lawrence.

Myke Towers returns to the diamond for the second time. ​​Myke is a four-time Latin GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated rapper/singer and has solidified his position as one of the most influential voices of his generation, blending sharp lyricism with genre-crossing ambition. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Towers has built a career defined by global chart success, lyrical authenticity and constant reinvention. In 2025, Towers launched a new chapter with “Soleao,” a standout collaboration with Spanish artist Quevedo. The track debuted at No. 7 on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut Global. With each release and reinvention, Towers continues to push the boundaries of Latin music without losing sight of where he comes from — the street, the Caribbean and the studio.

Wisin, an award-winning Reggaeton rapper, singer and record producer, recognized as one of the most influential legends in urban Latin music, plays a key role in transforming reggaetón into a global phenomenon. With over 22 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart and more than 1.5 billion streams in the U.S. alone, his impact spans more than two decades. As one half of the iconic duo Wisin & Yandel, he defined an era with hits like “Rakata,” “Abusadora,” and “Pam Pam,” earning multiple Latin Grammy and Billboard Latin Music Awards. In 2025, Wisin released “Luna” with Colombian artist Kapo—a powerful collaboration that kicks off his upcoming album El Sobreviviente 3, reaffirming his vision, leadership, and legacy in Latin urban music.

Jennie Finch is scheduled to participate in her record-extending 15th MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. In addition to her role as an MLB Softball Ambassador, this is the first year that Finch is appearing in the game as an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Advisor. Widely regarded as one of the greatest softball pitchers of all-time, Finch won Olympic gold with Team USA Softball at the 2004 Athens Games, a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, three Softball World Championships, three Softball World Cups and two Pan American Games gold medals.

Natasha Watley is scheduled to participate in her fifth MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game alongside her longtime teammate Finch. Like Finch, in addition to her role as an MLB Softball Ambassador, this is the first year that Watley is appearing in the game as an AUSL Advisor. One of the best softball shortstops and hitters to grace a diamond, Watley also won Olympic gold with Team USA Softball at the 2004 Athens Games, a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, three Softball World Championships, three Softball World Cups and two Pan American Games gold medals. Watley joined the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame after leading the Bruins to three straight Women’s College World Series and the NCAA Division 1 Softball Championship title in 2003.

CC Sabathia will be playing in his third MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Sabathia is a six-time All-Star, two-time MLB Win Leader, 2009 World Series Champion, ALCS MVP, and 2007 Cy Young Award Winner and is now inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Remarkably, he is one of just three left-handed pitchers to achieve 3,000 career strikeouts. Through his extraordinary achievements, CC has solidified his place among the game’s most outstanding performers, teammates, and champions. Off the field, CC’s dedication to his communities is equally inspiring. He co-founded the PitCCh In Foundation, which serves the Tri-State area and his hometown of Vallejo, CA, profoundly impacting countless lives. Additionally, he co-founded Grapefruit Media, further showcasing his diverse talents and passions.

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game follows the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which features baseball’s top Minor League prospects. Managers for the Futures Game this year are Atlanta Braves legends Marquis Grissom Jr. and Chipper Jones. Tickets for All-Star Saturday are available now starting at $50 and can be purchased at AllStarGame.com. Tickets for All-Star Saturday include access to both events at Truist Park; and gates open at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are also available at AllStarGame.com for other exciting All-Star Week events including the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile and Capital One All-Star Village.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by GEICO will stream live across numerous digital platforms, including MLB social media channels, MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App at approximately 8:30 PM ET. MLB Network is scheduled to air the Celebrity Softball game on Monday, July 14 at 1:00 PM ET.

