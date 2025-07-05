Fireworks at Citi: Late Game Heroics Ignite Mets’ Moral Boost in Subway Series Thriller

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In a pulsating July 4 showdown at Citi Field, the New York Mets edged out the New York Yankees, 6-5, reviving momentum to the Mets amid struggling seasons for both teams.

Entering the day, the Mets sat at 51–38, riding a rocky stretch that saw them battered in Pittsburgh and convene a players-only meeting weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Yankees, at 48–40, were mired in a five-game losing streak, allowing at least six runs in each of the last four outings.

This wasn’t just another Subway Series, it felt like a crossroads. This game displayed why both squads need this series badly: the Mets a chance to prove their resilience, and the Yankees a desperately needed spark.

Top of the First: Jasson Domínguez opened with a bang a solo homer, and following immediately, Aaron Judge launched his 32nd HR.

Bottom of the First: Juan Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP & 2024 AL LatinoMVP) immediately responded, crushing a two-run shot to tie things up—a clear statement from the former Yankee in his new stomping grounds in front of a crowd of over 41,000.

Mid‑Game Exchange: Pete Alonso’s RBI single gave the Mets the lead; Cody Bellinger’s fourth-inning solo HR tied it; Domínguez’s second homer restored a Yankees 5–3 edge.

Turning Point: Brett Baty’s sixth-inning solo narrowed the gap to 5–4, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Jeff McNeil seized the moment on a full-count changeup from Luke Weaver, crushing a two-run homer to put the Mets on top. Celebrating “with his hands clasped behind his back,” McNeil admitted, “I don’t hit that many home runs in that situation… I enjoyed that one.”

Then, in the ninth, he delivered more heroics—a lunging catch and throw to thwart DJ LeMahieu from reaching base and potentially tying the game, just ahead of Dominguez’s and Judge’s potential at-bats.

McNeil’s dual feats on offense and defense made this a standout performance in Game 1 of the 2025 Subway Series in Queens.

Going into Saturday’s game for probable matchups, the Yankees will go with LHP Carlos Rodón (9–5, 2.95 ERA), as the Mets counter with RHP Frankie Montas (0–1, 6.00 ERA).

Key pitching duel: Rodón’s experience and efficiency will contrast with Montas’s recent inconsistency. If Montas settles early, Mets offense led by Soto, Alonso, Baty, and McNeil could pounce.

Bullpen strategy: Reed Garrett’s success is vital; Yankees pen must rebound from Luke Weaver’s meltdown.

Expect another tight, emotionally charged clash with: early fireworks from both teams igniting their bats, bullpen chess moves from both managers Carlos Mendoza and Aaron Boone whom are likely to turn to mid-relievers earlier than expected and defining moments such as one clutch hit or defensive play that may seal the game.

If Montas can limit the Yankees’ dangerous sluggers, the Mets could extend their momentum. Conversely, a string of quality innings from Rodón could reassert the Yankees’ confidence and provide breathing room to a pitching staff in need.

The July 4 Subway Series opener was far more than a holiday spectacle it showed Mets heart and Yankees fragility. Saturday’s matchup promises high stakes and intense drama.

For both clubs, this is about salvaging form and pride. With two generations of talent on the field and a city riveted, expect fireworks on the field and in the stands.

