López Pro-Debut: Like Father, Like Son

Juanmita López De Jesús will be making his boxing pro-debut this Friday at Madison Square Garden - Image Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK, NY — There have been great father-son combinations in the illustrious history for this sport they call boxing. The heavyweight Spinks brothers (Cory, Leon) attributed to late champion Leon who had fame of defeating legend Hall of Famer Muhammad Ali via split decision in 1978 and won the title.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. and son — Floyd, a multi-division champion Hall of Famer, finishing an undefeated career (50-9) that eclipsed the late heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano — a record that still holds. Mayweather, of course once the all-time pay-per-view revenue leader that Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican icon and super middleweight champion, has surpassed.

The list is extensive. Upcoming junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KO’s) at 20-years of age under the Top Rank Boxing banner, like his father Fernando (Mexican-American) the two-time junior middleweight champion.

Like father, like son? Applies most of the time and the similarities of father-son combinations in the sport. Styles, punching ability, and charisma, they had or have. Boxing has always identified with a father the accomplished champion and a son who follows in his footsteps.

So here we are, Friday night at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden in New York City. The adjacent theatre is the venue and another son of a champion will make his pro debut on a Top Rank super-card, televised on ESPN and their platforms.

“Not a dream, making Puerto Rico proud,” said Juanmita López De Jesús, the son of southpaw Juan Manuel López, a former Top Rank fighter who fought for and won world titles as a two-time champion with Top Rank Hall of Famer Bob Arum.

Recently signing a pro contract with Arum, López will not be his father “Juanma” Friday evening when he opposes Bryan Santiago (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round junior bantamweight bout, but the similarities for sure will unfold.

He is part of a exciting card that includes rising junior middleweight Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico, looking to remain undefeated in a 10-round co-main event opposing the unbeaten Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs), a test that could determine title aspirations this year.

But for the young López, (Caguas, Puerto Rico) a 2024 Olympian fighting at the Garden is already a pinnacle in a pro-debut. He knows about the legendary Hall of Famers from Puerto Rico including Miguel Cotto, the first four-division champion from the Island. He has also knows and met Félix Trinidad, a renowned Hall of Famer and multi-division champion, both he watched train with his father in hot and small boxing gyms growing up in Puerto Rico, professionals who also fought under the Top Rank umbrella.

Both fought many times for world titles before capacity crowds in the main arena. It was a learning lesson wanting to reach and achieve what his Dad accomplished. Wanting to be like Trinidad and Cotto, to him icons of the sport from Puerto Rico.

“Boxing has been a sport I always liked and I am glad to be here,” he said at the final presser Wednesday at the Garden before his debut. “My father has been a hero to me and so many others. I know what I am up against. I boxed well in the amateurs and feel I will punch much harder.”

López speaks with confidence, though there is a distinct difference of style and rules from one level to another. Amateurs fight three rounds of two minutes opposed to three minutes as a pro, gradually going from four rounds to start and moving along to six and ten rounders. The goal of course reaching that 12-round milestone championship fight that López could eventually have with his promoters at Top Rank.

Arum believes his young fighter can be another Trinidad or Cotto. Another of the many great champions from Puerto Rico that will always have that everlasting staple history with boxing, even like his dad, Juan Manuel.

Also Top Rank has that distinct history of scouting and signing young prospects, one of the few long standing boxing promotional companies with ability to evaluate and follow amateurs. They have that history, Keyshawn Davis the 25-year old undefeated Olympic silver medalist vyes for his first world title and is the main event opposing Denys Berinchyk for his WBO lightweight title.

The first pinnacle for the young López begins as Top Rank is accustomed to milking their young fighter slowly to bigger fights and championship rounds. This isn’t the Paris Olympic games, regardless he’s fighting in the Garden and in New York City. López is now a pro, ready for his first challenge.

Puerto Rico is and as he says, “his life.”

“I want to be world champion, my goal. I want people to see me one day as one of the great fighters from Puerto Rico.”

The quest begins Friday evening.

