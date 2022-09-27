Maris, Ruth, McGüire, Bonds, Sosa, and Judge – Maris, Ruth, McGüire, Bonds, Sosa y Judge

“Dad taught me that baseball consists of three things: hitting, fielding, and running the bases. And, to be a good ballplayer, they have to stay apart. Defense and baserunning should not be linked, nor should you take the bat to the field, let alone run when you are at bat. Now, yes, the defense is number one”…Ken Griffey Jr.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Néstor Zambrano R. from Maracaibo, asks…: “Which reliever has made more consecutive zeros?”.

Amigo Nes: Ryan Presley did 40 zeroes in a row in relay, as of May 24, 2019. He surpassed Craig Kimbrel’s 38.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, comments: “Every day I understand his position more when asked about possible future Hall of Fame. Why do some journalists dedicate centimeters to projecting players who are not even 10 years old in the Major Leagues, nor is it known what may happen in the future with their behavior? Like Fernando Tatis, Ronald Acuña, Manny Machado, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge.”

Adafel R. Ríos, from Pamplona, ​​Spain, asks: “What do you think of those who consider that the true record for home runs in a season is 61, by Róger Maris, because they were clean, while those of Barry Bonds, Mark McGüire and Sammy Sosa, were they with the help of steroids?

Amigo Felo: When Bonds, McGüire and Sosa took out those hits, it was not forbidden, in baseball, to consume steroids. Now, after Maris shot his 61 in 1961, some were of the opinion, including Commissioner Ford Frick, that Babe Ruth’s record of 60 still stood because it had been set in 154 games, while Roger needed 162.

Eduardo Santiago G. from Cuautitlán Izcali, Mexico, exposes and asks…: “According to the Rules, the strike zone is over home-plate, from the bottom of the batter’s knees, to the midpoint between the shoulders and the belt.

“But no umpire applies this Rule because they arbitrarily make the strike zone smaller.

“If they respected the Rule, there would be several advantages:

“1. They would reduce the length of games by having more strikeouts. And we would finish with the aberrant ideas of the commissioner.

“two. Pitchers would stay longer, by making more outs, even with 90 or 100 pitches per game.

“3. More no-hitter chances and nine-inning pitchers.”

Maris, Ruth, McGüire, Bonds, Sosa y Judge

“Papá me enseñó que el beisbol consta de tres cosas: batear, fildear-tirar y correr las bases. Y, para ser un buen pelotero, deben mantenerse separadas. No se deben ligar la defensiva y el corrido de bases, ni llevar el bateo al campo, y menos correr cuando estás al bate. Ahora, eso sí, la defensive es número uno”… Ken Griffey hijo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál relevista ha hecho más ceros consecutivos?”.

Amigo Nes: Ryan Presley hizo 40 ceros seguidos en relevos, hasta el 24 de mayo de 2019. Supero los 38 de Craig Kimbrel.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, comenta: “Cada día entiendo más su posición cuando le preguntan sobre posibles futuros elevados al Hall de la Fama. ¿Por qué algunos periodistas dedican centimetraje a proyectar jugadores que, ni siquiera tienen 10 años en Grandes Ligas, ni se sabe qué pueda ocurrir en el futuro con su conducta?. Como Fernando Tatis, Ronald Acuña, Manny Machado, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge”.

Adafel R. Ríos, de Pamplona, España, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de quienes consideran que el verdadero record de jonrones en una temporada son los 61, de Róger Maris, porque fueron limpios, mientras los de Barry Bonds, Mark McGüire y Sammy Sosa, fueron con ayuda de esteroides?”.

Amigo Felo: Cuando Bonds, McGüire y Sosa sacaron esos batazos, no estaba prohibido, en el beisbol, consumir esteroides. Ahora, tras disparar Maris sus 61 en 1961, algunos opinaron, incluso el comisionado Ford Frick, que seguía vigente el record de Babe Ruth, de 60, porque había sido impuesto en 154 juegos, mientras que Roger necesitó 162.

Eduardo Santiago G. de Cuautitlán Izcali, México, expone y pregunta…: “Según las Reglas, la zona de strike es sobre el home-plate, desde la parte inferior de las rodillas del bateador, hasta el punto medio entre los hombros y el cinturón.

“Pero, ningún umpire aplica esta Regla porque, de manera arbitraria, hacen más pequeña la zona de strike.

“Si respetaran la Regla, habría varias ventajas:

“1. Reducirían la duración de los juegos al haber más strikeouts. Y terminaríamos con las aberrantes ideas del comisionado.

“2. Los pitchers permanecerían mayor tiempo, al hacer más outs, aún con 90 o 100 lanzamientos por juego.

“3. Más posibilidades de juegos sin hits y de lanzadores de nueve entradas”.

