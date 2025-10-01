Maxed Out And Unaffordable Loss For Yankees

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the 2025 American League Wild Card Series because manager Aaron Boone wanted more of a righty presence and perhaps the Yankees infielder could have been a difference. Chisholm turned his back on the media postgame when asked and the body language was not good.

Former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman gave up three consecutive singles in the Yankees’ ninth and survived. Max Fried was hurling a gem and was lifted after throwing 102 pitches, Aaron Judge had his arm tested in right field, and Garrett Crochet threw 117 pitches over 7.2 innings with one run allowed.

The Red Sox and Yankees resumed their storied rivalry in the Bronx Tuesday evening. The Yankees lost 3-1 as now the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series resumes Wednesday evening with New York’s season on the brink.

And everything that was right down the stretch went wrong, even a bullpen that could not duplicate Fried and find a way to take Game 1. The culprit, Luke Weaver, surrendering a pinch-hit Masataka Yoshida two-run single, faced three batters and failed to get an out in the seventh. Weaver was the postseason honcho out of the Yankees ‘pen last October in their postseason run.

But this is postseason baseball. Every move a manager decides, each pitch while one or two plays do make a difference. The difference makers worked for manager Alex Cora and his team with a win Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium advances to the ALDS.

The Yankees, when facing the Red Sox, have lost nine of their last 10 postseason games, dating back to the 2004 ALCS, though this one hurts more. Aaron Judge said the World Series loss to the Dodgers last year still stings. This loss, if the Yankees can’t take the series to a third and deciding game, will sting more. Fried had the Yankees in control. Acquired in the offseason, he was designated as the ace when Gerrit Cole went down for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Now the Yankees will give the ball to 18-game winner Carlos Rodón, a LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2021, and attempt to keep their season alive, and in a best-of-three wild card series since the new format was initiated, winners of Game 1 on the road have won 18 of 20 times.

Boone said, “Look, we have been playing these type of games for a while now. We have been playing with a lot on the line seemingly every single day. So tonight was a great baseball game that we just couldn’t get that final punch in. So we will be ready to go, and I expect us to come out and get one tomorrow.”

But the Yankees thought they had this one. Fried had the cutter and changeup in command, his 21st postseason appearance including starts and out of the pen. Anthony Volpe got hold of a Crochet sinker that went for a second inning solo home run to the right field seats.

When asked why Fried was lifted, Boone said, “Look, he gave us what we needed and felt really good about the outing he put forth. But I felt pretty convicted, like, especially we got the double play. Let’s go get one more hitter and be good.”

A walk, and then inducing a ground out double play got Fried out of trouble and more damage, but the velocity was down, showing signs of Fried getting tired. The Yankees could not afford to go behind any further with Crochet displaying Cy Young Award excellence.

“He was making so many big pitches and his stuff was good,” Boone said about Fried. “Look he gave us what we needed and felt really good about the outing he put forth. But I felt pretty convicted, especially when we got the double play. Let’s go get one more hitter and be good.”

Fried had no issue with being lifted, though the Yankees bullpen that finished the stretch at one point with 19.0 scoreless innings, failed at the wrong time. Again, this is playoff baseball and decisions that slowly can put more grey on the hair of the manager.

For Boone, though, not a good look. Not good for Weaver and perhaps a game the Yankees can reflect on if they lose this Wild Card series.

“That’s a real tough one to swallow,” Weaver said. “I know there’s a lot of disappointed people, including myself. I’ve just got to be better,” referring also to an 11-pitch at-bat and walk to Ceddanne Rafaela, setting up Nick Sogard with a single that challenged Judge to complete a throw to second.

It all went well for the Red Sox, good pitching especially in a short series will get a win. Question Boone and lifting Fried, or the Yankees lack of finding a way to attack the good pitching of Crochet?

Regardless, the Yankees established another baseball record in the postseason against the Red Sox, first team to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth and not score, courtesy of Chapman who struggled with command during his tenure in the Bronx.

That, too, was another sting. And now it’s with Rodón, the southpaw who went 1-2 vs. the Red Sox this season. Chisholm will be in the lineup most likely and the Yankees believe this series will go to a deciding game 3 Thursday.

“We are going to show up tomorrow, and I expect us to do pretty well,” Boone said.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

