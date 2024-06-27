Mets Flood Yanks, Sweep First Installment of 2024 Subway Series

Francisco Álvarez rounds the bases on Wednesday night at Citi Field after going yard against Yankees starter Luis Gil - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — It rained and poured, as the Mets ‘flooded’ the Yankees on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

To wrap up the first installment of the Subway Series for the 2024 season, all of 43,004, who were in attendance, experienced a ton of commotion where the only common reaction was ‘wow.’

Wicked thunderstorms resulting in a one-hour-27-minute rain delay, fans from both sides going berserk, and the Mets dominating their crosstown rival 12-2, to sweep the two-game set.

With the win, the Amazin’ are back to .500 for the very first time since May 7th — currently 39-39 overall — 1.5 games back from the final National League Wild Card spot. A spot that many never saw coming, but in the Mets’ clubhouse, the mindset was to take it game by game, while trusting and remaining confident in one another.

“One day at a time, one game at a time, one series at a time,” as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stated in Wednesday’s postgame.

“Credit to that group right there — good players, good coaches and they’re having fun,” he added moments later. “The game is hard, you know you’re going to go through some tough stretches where it’s not easy for you. Just gotta stick to your process — ‘how can you get better in different areas, what are we missing.’ And then obviously, you gotta go out there and compete.”

“But, looking back to those days, that was the approach — ‘how can we get better, how can we continue to push these guys, how can we put these guys in a better position to have success.’ And at the end of the day, like I said, good players going out there, and executing. So it’s a good feeling now.”

Executing would be an understatement in defining this recent Mets hot stretch — going 15-6 in the month of June, and leading all of MLB in winning percentage (.714).

“It does feel good that we are on the right track, but we understand that that is not the mission,” said Francisco Lindor, a catalyst in the win, recording two doubles, to go along with one run scored, and stellar defense at shortstop.

“We just got to continue to climb the mountain, and play good baseball, and back each other up.”

Sean Manaea, who pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts and five walks allowed: “Everyone’s pulling for each other and we all want everyone to do well. I think we’re finally seeing that, so it’s pretty awesome. Just gotta keep it going.”

