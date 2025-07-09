MLB Network to air extensive MLB All-Star coverage live from Atlanta beginning Friday, July 11th

Image Credit: MLB

MLB Network is set to provide five straight days of live on-site coverage from Atlanta, for the 95th edition of Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic, beginning this Friday, July 11th. The HBCU Swingman Classic, All-Star Futures Game, MLB Draft, All-Star Red-Carpet Show, MLB Central, Intentional Talk and the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight are among MLB Network’s All-Star programming highlights.

MLB Network is covering its 16th All-Star Game in 2025, with Greg Amsinger, Robert Flores, Siera Santos, Lauren Shehadi, Matt Vasgersian, 2017 All-Star Yonder Alonso, two-time All-Star Ryan Dempster, Mark DeRosa, Kevin Millar, three-time All-Star Dan Plesac, 11-time All-Star Albert Pujols, two-time All-Star and Emmy Award-winning analyst Harold Reynolds and 2010 All-Star Chris Young all contributing from Atlanta.

In addition to MLB Network’s on-air content, which is now available direct-to-consumer, fans will be provided with behind-the-scenes All-Star content across the network’s X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok platforms.

Friday, July 11:

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation at 7 p.m. ET:

Live from Truist Park, the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF) will showcase the top baseball talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. New York Yankees radio broadcaster Dave Sims (play-by-play), analyst Harold Reynolds, and MLB legend Hank Aaron’s granddaughter and social content creator Emily Haydel(reporter) will call the game. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will also contribute to the broadcast from both dugouts throughout the game.

Saturday, July 12:

All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m. ET:

Featuring baseball’s top Minor League prospects, MLB Network will air the 2025 All-Star Futures Game live at 4 p.m. ET, with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call from Truist Park.

(play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), (analyst) and (reporter) on the call from Truist Park. Following the game, MLB Tonight presented by Meineke, and hosted by Adnan Virk, will provide look-ins of live games, highlights and analysis.

Sunday, July 13:

MLB Draft presented by Nike at 6 p.m. ET:

5 p.m. ET, 2025 MLB Draft Preview Show presented by Nike – MLB Network will set the stage for the newest class of prospects as all 30 clubs get ready to pick their next generation of players.

6 p.m. ET, 2025 MLB Draft presented by Nike – Greg Amsinger, Mark DeRosa, resident General Manager Dan O’Dowd , Harold Reynolds, Tennessee Volunteers baseball head coach Tony Vitello , Melanie Newman, Lance Brozdowski , Jim Callis , Carlos Collazo and Robert Flores cover all 105 picks live from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta. MLB Network’s Draft Coverage will simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App.

, Harold Reynolds, baseball head coach , Melanie Newman, , , and Robert Flores cover all 105 picks live from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta. MLB Network’s Draft Coverage will simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App. 11 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight – Adnan Virk and Steve Phillips recap Sunday’s MLB action and Draft coverage, plus lock in on all the festivities ahead the next two days in Atlanta.

Monday, July 14**:**

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Coverage**:**

9 a.m. ET, Leadoff Spot – MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM’s The Leadoff Spot to set the scene for Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

10 a.m. ET, Plays of the First Half – All the jaw-dropping highlights and best moments from MLB’s first half of the regular season are rolled out in an action-packed hour.

1 p.m. ET, Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico – This fan-favorite event brings together an exciting mix of entertainment, sports and pop culture stars for a high-energy showdown in the heart of Braves Country.

2 p.m. ET, MLB Central: All-Star Media Day – Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores and Lauren Shehadi are live from Truist Park as the All-Stars stop by the set.

5 p.m. ET, Intentional Talk presented by FanDuel – Working their third All-Star Game together, co-hosts Ryan Dempster, Kevin Millar and Siera Santos set the stage for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

6 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show presented by T-Mobile – Greg Amsinger, Matt Vasgersian, Ryan Dempster, Dan Plesac, Albert Pujols, Harold Reynolds and Chris Young set the stage for the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Home Run Derby, Adnan Virk hosts live coverage to recap all the biggest moments from the event.

Tuesday, July 15**:**

MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Coverage**:**

9 a.m. ET, Leadoff Spot – MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM’s The Leadoff Spot to set the scene for the 2025 Midsummer Classic.

12 p.m. ET, MLB Central presented by Essilor – DeRosa, Flores and Shehadi will analyze the Home Run Derby and provide the key storylines surrounding the night head.

2 p.m. ET, MLB All-Star Red-Carpet Show presented by Deer Park – Amsinger, Reynolds and Shehadi will interact with all the 2025 All-Stars as they make their way to Truist Park dressed to impress. Robert Flores and Chris Young will complement the telecast with social-first content.

5 p.m. ET, Intentional Talk presented by FanDuel – Dempster, Millar and Santos will entertain and inform from their Truist Park set as the anticipation builds to first pitch.

6 p.m. ET, MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show presented by Mastercard – Amsinger, Plesac, Pujols, and Reynolds will provide unapparelled access inside the Midsummer Classic batting practice. MLB Network will also produce the World Feed of the All-Star Game with Matt Vasgersian and Yonder Alonso on the call, delivering the game to 203 countries and territories throughout the globe.

and on the call, delivering the game to 203 countries and territories throughout the globe. MLB Tonight presented by Mastercard – Flores, Plesac and Young will recap every big moment from the 95th Midsummer Classic and be joined with the stars from the game.

Following the All-Star Game on Tuesday, MLB Network will debut Top 5 Lists of the First Half on Thursday, July 17th at 5 p.m. ET, recapping the most intriguing headlines, sweetest swings, Intentional Talk interviews, catches and longest home runs. MLB Tonight: 2nd Half Preview will follow at 6 p.m. ET leading into the debut of Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story at 8 p.m. ET. Live AUSL coverage will follow the Freeman special, featuring the Blaze against the Talons at 9:30 p.m. ET, from Salt Lake City, Utah.

MLB Network’s youth-focused program Play Ball hosted by A.J. Andrews will recap All-Star Week on Saturday, July 19th at 10 a.m. ET.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports