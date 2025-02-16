NBA All-Star 2025 delivers record social media engagement for Friday and Saturday night with one billion views and growing

Image Credit: NBA

SAN FRANCISCO – NBA All-Star 2025 delivered record social media engagement for Friday and Saturday night with one billion views and growing across all league social media accounts. The one billion views do not include additional engagement across non-league accounts. Social media views are up 17% vs. the same time period last year.

The NBA’s account on TikTok had its most-viewed day ever on Saturday, generating more than 100 million views, led by Mac McClung’s spectacular dunk over the 2025 Kia K5 GT. Social media chatter around the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is up 43% vs. last year, driven by Kai Cenat and Druski content.

Press Release Courtesy of NBA Communications

