New York Mets and New York or Nowhere introduce exclusive co-branded collection

Created in partnership with New Era Cap and Major League Baseball, this limited-edition collection campaign stars Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza

FLUSHING, NY — The New York Mets and New York or Nowhere (NYON) announced the launch of their co-branded collection, in partnership with New Era Cap and Major League Baseball (MLB). The exclusive collection consists of 52 carefully curated pieces, including a range of apparel and headwear for adults and kids. Produced by New Era Cap, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official on-field cap of the MLB, the collection brings together the illustrious Mets brand with NYON’s trademark style.

“As we continue to elevate the Mets brand and become more embedded in fashion culture, we’re excited to be partnering with an iconic brand like New York or Nowhere,” said James Benesh, VP of Ballpark Experience, New York Mets. “Our fans have been asking about a collaboration with New York or Nowhere for quite some time and we’re happy we can deliver with such an extensive collection. We can’t wait to see these iconic pieces in our ballpark and on the streets of New York City.”

The launch campaign, featuring Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, strengthens the collection’s ties to the team’s rich history while expanding its appeal to fans of all generations. The collection is now available at select locations, including Mets House in Union Square, NYON’s flagship store in Nolita, online through newyorkornowhere.com and at Citi Field, beginning with ticketed fans attending tonight’s game.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to collaborate with the Mets on this project,” said Quincy Moore, NYON’s Creative Director. “We approached this partnership with a deep sense of respect for the team and its legacy, which extends far beyond baseball and even New York herself. The resulting collection is one of NYON’s best – from the product to the content and everything in between. I’m really excited for people to see it.”

“This collaboration with the New York Mets and New York or Nowhere brings us back to our roots in baseball while also boldly pushing forward into new possibilities for fans,” said Mark Maidment, SVP Marketing & Brand at New Era Cap. “New Era Cap was proud to do our part to provide Mets fans with a fresh look for gameday and every day.”

The NYON collaboration is just one of the many recent collections for the Mets, who have previously partnered with Siegelman Stable and Aime Leon Dore.

Press Release Courtesy of the New York Mets

