No Sleep in the City that Never Sleeps for Dodgers-Mets

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In the city that never sleeps, Citi Field’s Friday night crowd of 40,449 never went to bed.

With the reigning World Series champion Dodgers traveling across the country to Queens for a three-game weekend series with the Mets; their first meeting since the 2024 National League Championship Series, Los Angeles and New York put up a late night 13-inning classic Friday into Saturday which lasted over five hours due to an hour and thirty-eight minute long rain delay (1:38), 15 pitching changes by both teams combined, 14 walks, and as always, the unpredictable elements of the game.

A first pitch at 7:10 PM eastern time Friday capped off by a 7-5 Dodger win at just around 12:57 AM eastern time Saturday. A pace of play of four hours and eight minutes…

“It’s not the way we had envisioned it,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in the postgame after 1:00 AM ET.

“Both pens were taxed, using every one essentially available on both sides. But for us to ultimately come away with the win, it feels a lot better and a lot to unpack certainly.”

Teoscar Hernández, LA’s right-handed All-Star Dominican slugger from Cotui, D.R., a finalist for the 2024 NL LatinoMVP Award, led the Dodgers to the extra-innings win, finishing 2-3 with a double, three RBI, and two runs scored.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” the 32-year-old Hernández said. “They have a pretty good team, they’re playing really good right now. It’s just one of those days that you go there, you hit the ball hard right at people and nothing happens until somebody gets tired. Thank God we scored two runs in the top of the thirteenth and won the game.”

His three RBI night in the Big Apple marked Hernández’s sixth game of the 2025 season with three or more runs driven in, his second in back-to-back games (this past Wednesday, May 21 vs. Arizona, three RBI), and his 18th as a Dodger.

“Mr. Timely” now totaling 41 RBI across 37 games, currently ranks sixth in all of MLB this year among RBI leaders and is fourth in the National League.

To add to his dominant start, contributing to LA’s standing at a 32-19 record, first in the NL West division by two games, Hernández is slashing .310/.336/.599—good for a .935 OPS—with 10 home runs, 21 extra-base hits, five walks and four stolen bases.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports