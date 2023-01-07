Red Sox Fans: “Take Care of the Roster” – Cuidar el róster piden a los Medias Rojas

“Being a revolutionary in Mexico from 1910 to 1915 was a very dangerous job. After that it has been the most lucrative business”… Anonymous.

Bostonian protests

In Boston, Red Sox fans are clamoring not to allow the stars of the roster to continue emigrating. Apparently, the management has worked, because in Fenway Park they have formalized a negotiation that the organization has never liked.

They hired the Dominican third baseman, Rafael Devers, for 11 seasons for 331 million dollars, starting in 2024. In this 2023, the 26-year-old will receive 17.5 million, according to a previous agreement.

Devers, who still hits close to 300 and shoots close to 30 home runs, has played in four major league seasons.

The Red Sox recently released Aruban Xander Bogaerts to the Padres as a free agent. And three years ago they sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, along with David Price, for the Colombian from San Andrés, Jeter Downs, plus Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and $500,000.

Great enthusiasm for “El Morrocoy Azul”

I have received 59 messages from journalists and cartoonists who want to publish their works in the weekly “El Morrocoy Azul”, about to reappear in Miami, both on paper and on the internet.

Two people even offered themselves as Investors, considering that it will be a good company. The comeback Organizing Committee will contact everyone who has written.

Carlos Correa doesn’t have a team yet

Until yesterday at noon, Correa had nowhere to play. The Mets owner insists on signing him, but they have managed to stop him. They suggest lowering the 315 million for 12 seasons, creating incentives and establishing health conditions for the player.

Correa suffered a fractured right ankle when he played in the minors, which he has not healed, he is in acute pain. Therefore, his average appearances per season has been 111, out of a total of 162. He has been in the Majors for eight years, with the Astros (seven) and Twins (one).

Dodgers risk more than 35 million.

The Dodgers are required to risk the $35,333,334 contract for this year with pitcher Trevor Bauer. If they let him go, they will have to pay him that money. If not, hope that his street sex scandals have not damaged the pitching machinery that he exhibited.

Cuidar el róster piden a los Medias Rojas

“Ser revolucionario en México durante 1910 a 1915, era un oficio muy peligroso. Después de eso ha sido el negocio más lucrativo”… Anónimo.

Las protestas bostonianas

En Boston, los seguidores de los Medias Rojas, claman porque no permitan que sigan emigrando los estelares del róster. Al parecer, ha dado resultado la gestión, porque en Fenway Park han formalizado una negociación de las que nunca han gustado a la organización.

Contrataron al tercera base dominicano, Rafael Devers, para 11 temporadas por 331 millones de dólares, a partir de 2024. En este 2023, el joven, de 26 años, recibirá 17 millones 500 mil, según acuerdo anterior.

Devers, quien igual batea cerca de 300 que dispara cerca de 30 jonrones, ha jugado en cuatro temporadas de Grandes Ligas.

Los Medias Rojas dejaron ir a los Padres, al arubano, Xander Bogaerts, hace poco, vía agente libre. Y hace tres años mandaron a Mockie Betts a los Dodgers, junto con David Price, por el colombiano de San Andrés, Jeter Downs, más Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong y 500 mil dólares.

Gran entusiasmo por “El Morrocoy Azul”

He recibido 59 mensajes de periodistas y caricaturistas que quieren publicar sus obras en el semanario “El Morrocoy Azul”, a punto de reaparecer en Miami, tanto en papel como en internet.

Incluso dos personas se ofrecieron como Inversionistas, considerando que será una buena empresa. El Comité organizador de la reaparición, se comunicará con todos los que han escrito.

Carlos Correa no tiene aún equipo

Hasta ayer a medio día, Carlos Correa no tenía dónde jugar. El propietario de los Mets insiste en firmarlo, pero han logrado detenerlo. Sugieren rebajar los 315 millones por 12 temporadas, crear incentivos y establecer condiciones de salud del pelotero.

Correa sufrió fractura del tobillo derecho cuando jugaba en las menores, la cual no ha sanado, sufre de agudos dolores. Por eso, su promedio de apariciones por temporada, ha sido 111, del total de 162. Ha permanecido en las Mayores durante ocho años, con Astros (siete) y Twins (uno).

Dodgers arriesgan más de 35 millones

Los Dodgers están obligados arriesgar los 35 millones 333 mil 334 dólares del contrato para este año con el lanzador Trevor Bauer. Si lo dejan libre tendrán que pagarle ese dinero. Si no, esperar que, sus escándalos sexuales callejeros, no le hayan dañado la maquinaria de lanzador que exhibía.

