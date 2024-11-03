Redemption Is Right For Foster

O'Shaquie Foster had the chance to re-write his script and did so on Saturday night - Image Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK, NY — Redemption is a word used often in boxing, more so when a fighter is robbed of a championship title when three judges at ringside get it wrong with the scorecards. Highway robbery and a title was stripped from O’Shaquie Foster in July with a controversial 12-round split decision loss to Robson Conceição (Salvador, Brazil).

Then many in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and watching on ESPN were unanimous in their opinion, Foster was robbed with scorecards of 116-113 and 116-112 not deserving for Conceição who became the new WBC Super Featherweight champion.

There was a call from Foster for a rematch, it was deserved and the right thing to do. Bob Arum, the promoter of Foster, went to work and months later the WBC offered their consent. Saturday evening at the Turning Point Resort Casino in Verona, NY, Foster got his redemption.

This time the right decision for Foster, though closely contested again with a 12-round unanimous decision and regained a championship title he should have never lost. Judges had it 115-113 twice for Foster, 115-113 for Conceição. This writer had Foster winning 115-113.

Foster went from the southpaw stance and orthodox style, something different from the first fight. In the 8th round, it appeared Foster had control, and in the 10th a right hand almost put Conceição down but he managed to survive and continue.

It was a win for Foster, though Conceição was in command in the closing rounds that once again made the final outcome close. Regardless a good fight a second time, the proper decision, and Foster is champion again.

“I thought I had him for a moment.” Foster said. “He’s a veteran. He’s been around a long time and he knows how to survive.” Foster said he wants the winner between Mexicans Emanuel Navarrete and Óscar Valdez, a quest to unify the titles.

Said Conceição, “I’m happy because I know what I did in the ring today. I know I did a good job. For me, he’s a good fighter and I can’t speak poorly for him. But I know I did a good job in the ring today.”

Co-main event Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) undefeated and ranked # 2 (WBA), #3 (WBA), #4 (IBF) handed Mexican warrior Jesus Perez (25-6, 18 KOs) his first stoppage defeat with a second-round TKO In the opening stanza. Muratalla used his left hand to measure distance and set up his right. By the second round, he found his range, flooring Perez with a one-two combination in the first ten seconds.

Perez rose to his feet, only to hit the canvas again less than a minute later. Moments afterward, Muratalla surged forward once more, prompting referee Charlie Fitch to stop the fight at 1:24.

Muratalla said, “I’m coming for those champions. I’ve still got it. I don’t know what people are talking about. I’m here. I’m asking for these title shots, and they haven’t given them to me. So, tonight I proved that I deserve it. I want any of the champions.”

“I’m ready for any of the guys with the belts. I’m just waiting for that call. You saw what I’m capable of doing. I’m waiting for that call to fight any of the champions.”

Throwing the Punches: Gabriela Fundora ( 15-0, 7KOs, Mexican-American), the sister of 154-pound champion Sebastian dethroned Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (Buenos, Argentina) (15-2-6KOs) for the WBA,WBC, WBO titles with a seventh round knockout, a historic win for the undisputed female female flyweight championship.

The Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya card, streamed on DAZN Saturday evening from The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, saw the 22-year old Fundora drop Alaniz twice in round seven and the fight was stopped at 1:40 of the round.

“He’s making a new era of Golden Boy now,” Fundora said about De La Hoya, the Hall of Fame promoter and former champion. “He’s welcoming the Golden girl…”

Lightweight Floyd Schofield, # 2 IBF rated ( 18-0, 12 KO’s) went the 12-round distance for the first time in his career and won a unanimous decision over Rene Tellez Giron, of Queretaro, Mexico (20-1, 4 KO’s), despite down in the 11th round with a left hook. Schofield offered to challenge Shakur Stevenson, the WBC lightweight champion.

Both know each other well from their Newark, NJ days in the gym…

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

