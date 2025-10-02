Roars In ‘The Castle’ From Fernando Cruz

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Growing up in Puerto Rico, a young Fernando Cruz watched the New York Yankees from afar, visualizing himself delivering for the pinstripe faithful and team he loves most one day.

With the Yankees’ season on the line Wednesday night in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series, trailing their arch-nemesis, the Boston Red Sox, 1-0, in the best of three series, the 35-year-old of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, did just that.

To paint the picture, Cruz—the first call out of the bullpen by manager Aaron Boone following a six-plus inning effort from Carlos Rodón of three earned runs and six strikeouts—in a seventh inning bases loaded dilemma with two down, the score tied up at three and Boston just 90 feet away from taking the lead.

Add into the mix, the most dangerous hitter of Game 2 in Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, already 2-3 with a solo home run and three RBI, stepping up to the plate.

All momentum seemingly leaning Boston’s way. Though, that stood as no problem for Cruz in “The Castle” which is what he refers to Yankee Stadium as.



On the 14th pitch of his appearance, eight for strikes, the right-handed reliever fired a 2-1 95-MPH four-seam fastball up in the strike zone—one where Story appeared to get a hold of off the crack of the bat—however Trent Grisham was able to secure the towering fly-ball at the warning track of center field to escape the jam.

Upon the catch, as the crowd of approximately 47,993 immediately began to roar, Cruz, fired up, roared back and nearly matched the energy level of the concrete jungle in the Bronx, pounding his chest in epic fashion.

“This is something that I’ve been dreaming, imagining since I was a little kid,” he said of his roaring reaction in the seventh after the 4-3 win to tie up the series and force a winner take all Game 3 Thursday night—first pitch at 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT on ESPN.

“Emotions are going to come out—I’m an emotional guy, I’m passionate about what I do and I love what I do. I love doing it for my guys.”

Yankees Reactions To Cruz’s Roaring Reaction Off The Mound

Aaron Boone: “There’s a passion that he does his job with and it spilled over a bit tonight. I’m glad it was the end of his evening at that point.”

Aaron Judge: “He’s always wanted to be a Yankee. He expressed that right when he got traded over here (from Cincinnati) that he was so excited to be here, always been a fan. So getting a chance to pitch at Yankee Stadium during a postseason game and get us out of a big spot, the emotions are always going to come out.”

Carlos Rodón: “He was pumped up, as he should be. I was too. He has kind of been our fireman. We use him in those big situations like that. What an outing there for him to keep the game tied and give us a chance. That was huge.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: “He just has that high energy every day. Watching him go out there and getting out of that jam just shows you how much heart he has. Like he’s always going to fight. He might be a little lion one day, he might be a big lion one day. It’s just—we go through the hard times but at the end of the day, that’s the guy I trust going out there every time. And he’s going to be emotional most of the time but we love it.”

