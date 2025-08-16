Rookie McLean Provided Mets Rotation Boost

FLUSHING, NY — The Mets needed a jolt from their starting rotation during this mid-August stretch of losing 14 of their last 16 games. Enter right-hander Nolan McLean, their number three prospect who gave them that needed jolt.

Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, he delivered. Needed more was calling up their prospect because the Mets’ swoon has been attributed by starters not providing length and an ineffective bullpen.

And an offense that has not produced with exception of two-time LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor who has again found his stroke at the plate.

And hanging on to a third NL Wild Card, the Reds are on their tail. But the 24-year-old McLean was dealing with a four-seam fastball clocked at 97-MPH. The cutter and slider came as advertised. The curveball also had that spin.

Yes, it was 5.1 innings, two hits, four walks, eight strikeouts all on 91 pitches resulting in his first Major League win. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Mariners at Citi Field. McLean had fans cheering every pitch and memories of a former rookie, Matt Harvey who he joined as the only Mets to strikeout eight and get the win in a debut that was scoreless.

This wasn’t Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, or Jacob DeGrom. However, McLean had that repertoire of pitches reminiscent of three Mets pitchers who had auspicious rookie seasons with the Mets.

All told it was a performance the Mets needed, 43rd pitcher manager Carlos Mendoza has dispatched to the mound this season. And the bullpen of implosions, blowing 11 of 12 leads preserved the win. Gregory Soto replaced McLean and recorded five outs. Multiple-time LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year Edwin Díaz entered the ninth and closed the door with 14 pitches, his 24th save of 2025.

As Lindor said, “We’re losing in many different ways and today, everything clicked.” Lindor continued his resurgence with an RBI double in the third, 2-for-4. Juan Soto, also a two-time LatinoMVP like Lindor and Díaz, had a sacrifice fly and Pete Alonso with a run-scoring double.

“Surreal,” said McLean, the 2023 draft pick out of Oklahoma State. “I mean I couldn’t have dreamed it up any better.” He had a contingent of family members in the sellout crowd of 43,978. After a post game meeting with the media, McLean received hugs and congratulations from them on the field.

Impressive, too, McLean and his mound presence. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning and a backhand grab of a Julio Rodríguez come-backer. He threw the ball to second that was scored 1-4-3.

“I guess the ball just found me on that one,” said McLean. “Got a little lucky. Hit my glove. Wasn’t really something you draw up, but it worked.”

“He went out there and was poised,” said Lindor. “Since yesterday he was just at ease. He executed from pitch one.” Something significant developed for the Mets and a team that desperately needs a boost to a rotation that sits next to last in team ERA since the All-Star break.

Said Mendoza, “Definitely something that maybe we were missing. Especially with how hard this stretch has been. Pretty impressive. I mean unbelievable. Pretty much everything that we’ve heard about him, the reports that we kept getting about him. Mound presence, demeanor, attack. The way he uses all of his pitches.”

Catcher Francisco Álvarez said “He (McLean) knew his way every spot. When he goes out there, he gives about everything. Had complete confidence in himself.”

“He had a good slider,” said Mariners manager Dan Wilson. “He made some good pitches when he had to. That’s what pitching is about.”

And an instant fan favorite as McLean received three standing ovations. The last one came when Mendoza lifted the rookie, cautious with the pitch count and assuring the Mets would get this win with Soto and Díaz.

For Mendoza, he was booed but it was understood because a rookie debut, complete game and an overall, going far in outings, a rarity at Citi Field. A rare occurrence around all of baseball in 2025.

“I heard them loud and clear,” Mendoza said with a rare smile. “And if I was sitting in the stands, I would be booing myself too. I completely understand. But look I have a responsibility here, number one to win games. But number two, we’re talking about one of our best prospects that is making his major league debut.”

“I had to make a decision but I still love them,” he said about the fans. Mendoza said the Mets have a plan in place, perhaps McLean has secured another start in the rotation. Or he could be in the long term plan.

Regardless, the Mets got that boost.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports