That Yankee Connection: Russell Wilson attends Subway Series with Family

BRONX, NY — Before Russell Wilson takes a snap under center for the first time as a New York Giant this coming Fall, the Super Bowl XLVIII winning quarterback will already have many New Yorkers behind him in support.

Just to name a few in his corner: Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Boone—three members of the New York Yankees whom Wilson had the chance of catching up with Sunday afternoon prior to the Subway Series finale between the Mets and Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Wilson, 32, a 10-time NFL Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, and also, former Yankee, was acquired by the Bronx Bombers from the Texas Rangers for future considerations in 2018 as a Rule 5 Draft selectee, while progressing through his impressive professional NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Before then, the product of North Carolina State and Wisconsin University, making his name known as an elite two-sport athlete out of high school, heard his name called in the MLB Amatuer Draft two separate times—in 2007 by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st round and in 2013, in the fourth round, by the Colorado Rockies.

Although Wilson never went on to appear in a Major League Baseball game since he opted for the NFL, which was the overwhelmingly correct choice, he did have the opportunity of participating in the Yankees’ 2018 spring training camp.

“Being at big league spring training with the fellas, it was such a blessing,” Wilson said in an interview alongside his wife Ciara, and their family, as the Yankees finished up batting practice on Sunday. “I’ve always been a huge Yankees fan, watching Derek Jeter and those guys.”

His 2018 spring training experience with the Yankees included sharing the same locker area with a young and upcoming star in Judge, who was just coming off one of the most dominant rookie campaigns MLB had witnessed—winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and finishing second as the AL MVP.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron over the years, we’ve been close,” Wilson noted about Judge. “He’s a guy that I have always admired—obviously how he plays, but just who he is as a man. Such a good man. We were locker roommates in the clubhouse back in spring training so we got to know each other really well.”

Former locker roommates in spring training and now the respective foundations of one of New York’s baseball teams, the Yankees for Judge, and one of New York’s football teams, the Giants for Wilson.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play with the fellas,” he said of his excitement for the 2025 NFL season as a New York Giant, his first as a G-Men, signing a one-year/$10.5 million deal this past March.

“We have a great team and we are gonna work our butts off every day.”

