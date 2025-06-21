Urías Home Run And Orioles Believe During Surge

BRONX, NY — The Baltimore Orioles believe in themselves despite being at the bottom of the AL East standings. Friday night in the Bronx, they continued a recent surge with a come-from-behind 5-3 series opening win over the Yankees.

True they trail the Yankees, 10 games in the division. And they have been a disappointment, their slow start caused management to dismiss manager Brandon Hyde in mid May. But they never quit and came off a series sweep in Tampa against the Rays.

They may be surging, and plenty of season remains to make up more ground. And with the Yankees having another June swoon this is a series that could put some more pressure on their division lead that has dwindled as the Rays have narrowed the gap and moved within 1-½ games.

Part of the Orioles surge has been a consistent lineup. Still finding a way also to establish some consistency with their starting rotation. The bullpen has been effective and closing the door as right-hander Félix Bautista (2023 AL LatinoMVP Closer of the Year) has returned to all-star form.

Bautista recorded his ninth straight scoreless outing and seventh save since May 31, limiting opponents to an 0.40 clip (1-for-28) 16 strikeouts against five walks. He recorded his 16th save striking out Aaron Judge, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. swinging to close their latest win.

And a veteran of sorts, infielder Ramón Urías led off the eighth inning with a tie breaking home run, his fifth of the season off Yankees reliever Luke Weaver who was reinstated off the injured list. The four-seam fastball on the sixth pitch went over the right field wall.

It wasn’t a mammoth Yankee Stadium home run but the Orioles are nine games under .500 (35-42) since their 15-24 mark of May 11. They are surging a bit and so is Urias. He has four home runs off fastballs and this one off Weaver he believed was leaving the ballpark.

It left, as Urías said because of the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Regardless, a home run as the Orioles continued their momentum and believe more in themselves.

“We keep believing in ourselves,” said Urías. “Keep believing in what we’ve got and finally it’s showing up. It was a short porch. I was pretty sure it was going,” he said about the home run.

Weaver said it was a good at-bat. “I threw a solid pitch (four seamer) but he put a pretty good swing on it. It was about the two strikes. It was about trying to put him away. Knew the ball was going when he hit it.”

Said Urías, “A joy to play right now. Just keep going, the consistency work everyday. Just was looking for something outside. It didn’t go too far.”

Far or not, Urías said when he made contact he knew the ball would leave the ballpark. He has been a consistent hitter in recent weeks and batting cleanup for interim manager Tony Mansolino.

“The game plan for us to go in was just to battle,” said Mansolino. “Be aggressive 0-0, but if you get to two strikes just battle and try to take some pitches with you. We had a loft of energy today. In a strange way coming from the vibe in Tampa, which was dead to say the least and then you walk into Yankee Stadium today after nobody got more than probably four, five, six hours of sleep, everybody’s out there in BP and they’re flying all over the field. So you had a good feeling.”

And a good feeling for the 31-year old Urías who has battled injuries and is now in his sixth Major League season with the Orioles. He has never been known as a power hitter but makes contact and gets his share of walks to generate a productive inning.

“Trying to stay consistent keep going thats the main point,” he said. “Try to perform everytime I’m out there, it’s my job.” He was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on February 11, 2020, promoted to the big club, and won the Gold Glove Award for AL Third basemen in 2022.

But that home run was another reason the Orioles believe more in themselves.

Two more in the Bronx and they can continue making a move towards the Yankees.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

