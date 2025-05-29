Yankees At Ease with Paul and Judge’s Power – Yankees Cómodos con Poder de Paul y Judge

A lucky firefighter is he who has a hot girlfriend… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: One hundred years ago today, the Fort Worth Panthers set a scandalous record, still standing, in the Double-A Texas League. Do you remember what it was?

The Answer: The Panthers scored 34 runs that afternoon of May 29, 1925, to beat the Orioles, who were then playing in that division, 34-2.

-o-o-o-

Yankee News

The Yankees have a new power hitter, Paul Goldschmidt, whom they signed as a free agent from St. Louis. Aaron Judge says he feels very comfortable and winning with him as a teammate.

Paul, a right-handed hitter, like Judge, has a .548 average against left-handed pitchers; and Judge, .455.

Overall, Judge, 33, has a .398 batting average, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, four stolen bases in six attempts, and is being paid $40 million for this season; Paul, 37, has a .345 batting average, 5, 27, plus four steals in four starts, and is paid $12.5 million.

The Yankees are in first place in the East, 31-20, over the Rays, 27-27, by seven games.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

Why San Diego Benched Arráez

Padres manager Mike Shildt explained why he benched Luis Arráez in the game against the Marlins.

“He’s so valuable, so important to our victories, that he deserves a break from time to time.

“We have power hitters like Fernando Tatis, Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado, but Luis is the one who gets on base the most of all the big leaguers.”

-o-o-o-

From a No-Hit to Surgery

Dominican right-hander Ronel Blanco from Santiago won’t be able to take the mound until next season. He will have Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

Blanco, 31, was in his fourth season with the Astros when he felt severe pain, which led him to undergo medical tests.

This young man pitched a no-hitter against the Blue Jays on April 1st of last year, 10-0, which was manager Joe Espada’s first win with the Houston club.

-o-o-o-

En Español)

Yankees Cómodos con Poder de Paul y Judge

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace hoy cien años, de cuando las Panteras de Fort Worth impusieron un escandaloso récord, vigente aún, en la Liga de Texas, Doble A. ¿Recuerdas cuál fue?

La Respuesta: Las Panteras anotaron aquella tarde del 29 de mayo de 1925, 34 carreras, para ganarles, 34-2, a los Orioles, quienes jugaban entonces en esa categoría.

-o-o-o-

Noticiero Yankee

Los Yankees tienen nuevo bateador de poder, Paul Goldschmidt, a quien firmaron como agente libre de San Luis. Dice Aaron Judge que se siente muy cómodo y ganador con él de compañero.

Paul, bateador derecho, como Judge, tiene promedio de .548 frente pitchers zurdos; y Judge, .455.

En total, Judge, de 33 años, .398, 18 jonrones, 47 impulsadas, cuatro bases robadas en seis intentos y le pagan $40 millones por esta campaña; Paul, de 37 años, .345, 5, 27, más cuatro robos en cuatro salidas, cobra $12 millones 500 mil.

Los Yankees, en primer lugar en el Este, con 31-20, sobre los Rays, 27-27, a siete juegos.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

Por qué Sientan a Arráez

El mánager de los Padres, Mike Shildt, explicó por qué sentó a Luis Arráez en juego frente a los Marlins.

“Es tan valioso, tan importante para lograr nuestras victorias, que merece un descanso de vez en cuando.

“Tenemos bateadores de poder, como Fernando Tatis, Xander Bogaerts y Manny Machado, pero Luis es quien más se embasa de todos los big leaguers.

-o-o-o-

Del No-Hit al Quirófano

El lanzador derecho, dominicano de Santiago, Ronel Blanco, no podrá montarse en la lomita hasta la próxima temporada. Lo operarán del codo con la cirugía Tommy John.

Blanco, de 31 años, estaba en su cuarta temporada, con los Astros, cuando sintió fuertes dolores, que lo llevaron a exámenes médicos.

Este joven tiró el primero de abril del año pasado, un juego sin hit frente a los Blue Jays, 10-0, que fue la primera victoria del mánager Joe Espada con el club de Houston.

-o-o-o-

